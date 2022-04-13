Smart Communications, the wireless subsidiary of Philippines telco PLDT, is claimed to be breaking new ground in over-the-top (OTT) video experience for its customers with the deployment of Firstlight Media’s cloud native OTT platform.
The cross-platform Firstlight Media video infrastructure is designed to enable differentiated video experiences without the cost or complexity of maintaining separate, distinct systems. The cloud-based platform is further claimed to offer the required elasticity, scalability and in-country service delivery to optimise consumer experience.
The new video infrastructure will improve the delivery of services like Smart GigaPlay, which currently features exclusive or premium premieres of content resulting from studio and production partnerships. These include live sports and music events, top shows, and first-run films. The new platform will provide subscribers with access to TV channels, on-demand content, pay-per-view and subscriptions to exclusive live streams.
The new GigaPlay app was launched on 26 March 2022, at the start of the new University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) season. Firstlight Media’s OTT architecture uses a cloud-native technology stack to power the PLDT and Smart platform from end-to-end. This is expected to deliver significant improvements in performance, flexibility, agility, and scale and improve user engagement.
“This team-up with Firstlight Media is part of PLDT and Smart’s commitment to continuously elevate the experience of our customers,” remarked PLDT and Smart Communications president and CEO Alfredo S. Panlilio. “Video is one of the primary drivers of data usage in the country. We at PLDT and Smart always strive to deliver world-class video experience for our subscribers, whether they watch at home using their fiber connections, or on their mobile phones using LTE or 5G.”
“Compelling interfaces and responsive, reliable delivery of high-quality content to any subscriber anywhere have become table stakes for the best OTT providers,” added Firstlight Media CEO and co-founder André Christensen Christensen. “Our fast, flexible platform has made it possible for PLDT/Smart quickly to create a total experience that is second to none today, and that is future-proofed to enable rapid expansion to new engagement and monetisation opportunities that lie over the horizon.”
The new video infrastructure will improve the delivery of services like Smart GigaPlay, which currently features exclusive or premium premieres of content resulting from studio and production partnerships. These include live sports and music events, top shows, and first-run films. The new platform will provide subscribers with access to TV channels, on-demand content, pay-per-view and subscriptions to exclusive live streams.
The new GigaPlay app was launched on 26 March 2022, at the start of the new University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) season. Firstlight Media’s OTT architecture uses a cloud-native technology stack to power the PLDT and Smart platform from end-to-end. This is expected to deliver significant improvements in performance, flexibility, agility, and scale and improve user engagement.
“This team-up with Firstlight Media is part of PLDT and Smart’s commitment to continuously elevate the experience of our customers,” remarked PLDT and Smart Communications president and CEO Alfredo S. Panlilio. “Video is one of the primary drivers of data usage in the country. We at PLDT and Smart always strive to deliver world-class video experience for our subscribers, whether they watch at home using their fiber connections, or on their mobile phones using LTE or 5G.”
“Compelling interfaces and responsive, reliable delivery of high-quality content to any subscriber anywhere have become table stakes for the best OTT providers,” added Firstlight Media CEO and co-founder André Christensen Christensen. “Our fast, flexible platform has made it possible for PLDT/Smart quickly to create a total experience that is second to none today, and that is future-proofed to enable rapid expansion to new engagement and monetisation opportunities that lie over the horizon.”