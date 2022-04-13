As part of a new mux-based DTT broadcast head-end, broadcast and streaming firm MediaHub Australia is deploying an intelligent monitoring platform from Actus Digital to record and store multiple proxy channels, as well as perform critical transcoding on native transport streams.





, a distributor and systems integrator serving the APAC region, is providing MediaHub Australia with deployment expertise, local technology, and technical support. MediaHub provides broadcast and live streaming services to television audiences locally, nationally, and internationally. It currently provides over 400 broadcast and live streaming services for both television and radio to audiences locally, nationally, and internationally. Among the current service offerings are media asset management, managed archive storage, VOD and transcoding services, audio description and closed caption insertion, connectivity, pass-through channel capabilities, 24/7 master control and NOC facilities, live television and radio streaming and in-house coding.With its platform, Actus says the broadcaster can perform a wide range of tasks including compliance and logging, content monetisation, competitive analysis, technical monitoring, alerts, AI and ad detection. Initially, MediaHub will use the Actus platform to record and store 18 proxy channels for 132 services, using the transcoding feature and three native TS totalling 650 GB per day. In addition, MediaHub will use Actus production solution metrics."Our monitoring and compliance requirements are constantly evolving, and we needed a solution that is reliable and packed with functionality," said Simon Scott, executive head of technology at MediaHub Australia. "We chose the Actus platform for its feature-rich toolset and the company's history of successful deployments by leading broadcasters around the world. The Actus platform meets all of our post-broadcast requirements today, while offering us room to grow in the future." Magna Systems and Engineering , a distributor and systems integrator serving the APAC region, is providing MediaHub Australia with deployment expertise, local technology, and technical support.