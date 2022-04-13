Tapping into what it sees are the technological advances being made in next-generation mobile networks, Open Broadcast Systems has revealed that it has teamed with Zixi to deliver live in-vehicle racing footage over 5G for the VW FunCup at the Le Mans Circuit.
The live stream was powered by Zixi’s Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP) which is designed to enable broadcast-quality live video workflows to be delivered at what is claimed to be ultra-low latency. It is also said to allow workflows to be provisioned, deployed, managed and monitored intelligently and centrally using software and integrated devices regardless of the underlying network infrastructure.
Open Broadcast Systems’ small form-factor C-100 encoders were used to transmit the onboard racing car video from cars travelling at 120mph (200 km/h). With 5G modems attached to the encoders, they were able to deliver video with glass-to-glass latencies of 250ms in over an eight-hour race. The encoders support high-quality, low-latency contribution using low-cost commodity hardware.
“Working with Open Broadcast Systems has made it possible for us to together deliver exciting footage right from the driving seat,” said John Wastcoat, SVP alliance and marketing, Zixi. “We have received excellent feedback from the drivers, mechanics and strategists who were incredibly impressed by the quality and low latency of the live stream.”
Open Broadcast Systems founder and CEO Kieran Kunhya added: “As 5G continues to improve, it is making it possible for customers to experience broadcast quality over mobile networks. This event has proven the possibilities with our small form-factor encoders and 5G networks and we look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what is possible.”
