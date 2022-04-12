A new report from the European Audiovisual Observatory has revealed that on average by May 2021, European consumers have access to 8,528 European films through video-on-demand (VOD) in their countries.
Of these, said the Circulation of European Films On VOD And in Cinemas report, 6,958 were of European non-national origin on any given day.compares with an average of 3, 394 European films released in cinemas from 1996 to 2020 in the 21 European countries, of which 2,244 were of European non-national origin.
The study examined the circulation of European films on VOD and in cinemas in 21 European countries and out of the 27 944 European films released in cinemas in the 21 countries (1996 – 2020) 16, 515 films (59%) were available on VOD in May 2021 in at least one country.
The main metrics/drivers explaining later VOD availability of theatrically released European films were found to be commercial/theatrical success measured by theatrical admissions, the importance of the theatrical release measured by the number of theatrical release markets, perceived quality measured by awards and IMDb ratings, recentness of the film measured by the year of production and origin of a film measured by the country of origin.
Commercial/theatrical success was revealed as the main explaining driving factor for VOD availability for European non-national films, as films available on VOD have an above-average level of admissions while films not available on VOD have a below-average level of admissions.
The offer of theatrically released European non-national films on VOD in May 2021 was revealed as bring on average 71% higher than the number of European non-national films released in cinemas from 1996 to 2020 in a given country. On average, 3, 336 theatrically released European non-national films are available on VOD, compared with 1,949 European non-national films released in cinemas in the 25-year period.
This was due to the fact that VOD services offer the most successful European non-national films released in cinemas in the country (1,072 on average, 48% of theatrically released European non-national films in the country from 1996 to 2020 are available on VOD, representing 83% of admissions to European non-national films) and increase their offer of theatrical European non-national films by offering on average 2, 264 films released in cinemas in other European countries but not the country of VOD admissions.
Awards ceremony programmes also boosted VOD availability, with those from major international films festivals and important national festivals being boosters for circulation in cinemas and on VOD. Other key drivers were increased VOD availability with recentness of film, while production countries made a difference in terms of future VOD availability.
