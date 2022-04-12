Marking the first format adaptation of the format and the first-ever format commission for the series outside the US, producer Saloon Media has entered into an agreement with A+E Networks to produce critically acclaimed series, Hoarders for Canadian audiences.
Under the title Hoarders: Canada, the series has been greenlit by Saloon Media parent Blue Ant Media for its Canadian slate. The programme will follow a team of experts as they tackle some of Canada’s most challenging hoards, giving viewers an in-depth look at the emotional stories of those dealing with compulsive hoarding behaviours.
Each episode will introduce viewers to individuals from across Canada as a team of experts try to help clean out massive hoards and assist with setting these individuals up for future success. Leading Canadian psychologists will work in tandem with extreme clean-up experts in an effort to help these families deal with a hoarding crisis of epic magnitude. Hoarders: Canada will premiere on Blue Ant Media’s speciality channel Makeful in late 2022.
“Blue Ant Media’s global makeup enables us to work with industry-leading partners to license and localise popular TV formats and give them homegrown voices,” said Sam Linton, VP, head of original content, Canadian media, Blue Ant Media.
“We’re proud to be partnering with A+E Networks to bring this hit franchise to Canadians nationwide. Saloon Media’s track record of award-winning TV format series and documentaries makes them the perfect production partner for Hoarders: Canada.
Added Ellen Lovejoy, SVP global content sales at A+E Networks, said: “We are excited to partner with Saloon Media and Blue Ant Media to bring the compelling format that is Hoarders to Canadian viewers. A+E Networks has a long history of creating successful long running formats that are easily adaptable in the global marketplace. We are actively building partnerships to leverage our broad slate to create successful local adaptations.”
Hoarders: Canada joins a roster of original TV formats commissioned by Blue Ant Media for its Canadian specialty channels, including Makeful’s Landscape Artist of the Year: Canada and Cottage Life’s highest-rated original series, Life Below Zero: Canada, produced by Saloon Media and now in its second season.
Each episode will introduce viewers to individuals from across Canada as a team of experts try to help clean out massive hoards and assist with setting these individuals up for future success. Leading Canadian psychologists will work in tandem with extreme clean-up experts in an effort to help these families deal with a hoarding crisis of epic magnitude. Hoarders: Canada will premiere on Blue Ant Media’s speciality channel Makeful in late 2022.
“Blue Ant Media’s global makeup enables us to work with industry-leading partners to license and localise popular TV formats and give them homegrown voices,” said Sam Linton, VP, head of original content, Canadian media, Blue Ant Media.
“We’re proud to be partnering with A+E Networks to bring this hit franchise to Canadians nationwide. Saloon Media’s track record of award-winning TV format series and documentaries makes them the perfect production partner for Hoarders: Canada.
Added Ellen Lovejoy, SVP global content sales at A+E Networks, said: “We are excited to partner with Saloon Media and Blue Ant Media to bring the compelling format that is Hoarders to Canadian viewers. A+E Networks has a long history of creating successful long running formats that are easily adaptable in the global marketplace. We are actively building partnerships to leverage our broad slate to create successful local adaptations.”
Hoarders: Canada joins a roster of original TV formats commissioned by Blue Ant Media for its Canadian specialty channels, including Makeful’s Landscape Artist of the Year: Canada and Cottage Life’s highest-rated original series, Life Below Zero: Canada, produced by Saloon Media and now in its second season.