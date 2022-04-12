Believing that they could achieve so much more when working together, global provider of professional management and production tools for the media localisation industry, OOONA, and broadcast playout and localisation services firm PBT EU have entered a formal partnership.
The two companies acknowledge the complementary nature of their solutions for the media localisation market and the collaboration will see the firms offering some of each other’s products. OOONA’s suite of web-based Tools for subtitling and captioning will be integrated in PBT EU’s NEXT-TT management platform and SubtitleNEXT Live, a desktop software for the creation and delivery of live subtitles and captions, will be made available to OOONA’s customers.
“OOONA have developed an impressive web-based toolkit that we will be integrating in our NEXT-TT platform, so we can offer secure web-based options to our customers for every media localisation need they might have,” noted Ivanka Vassileva, PBT EU CEO and managing partner.
“Our clients have been looking for ways to handle their live subtitling work and PBT EU have a great solution,” added OOONA co-founder and CEO Wayne Garb. “Rather than reinventing the wheel, it made more sense for us to collaborate.”
“OOONA have developed an impressive web-based toolkit that we will be integrating in our NEXT-TT platform, so we can offer secure web-based options to our customers for every media localisation need they might have,” noted Ivanka Vassileva, PBT EU CEO and managing partner.
“Our clients have been looking for ways to handle their live subtitling work and PBT EU have a great solution,” added OOONA co-founder and CEO Wayne Garb. “Rather than reinventing the wheel, it made more sense for us to collaborate.”