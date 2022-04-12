Digital media services provider Blu Digital has launched what it says is the industry’s first cloud-based ad-marking software using AI and validation to enable content distributors to prepare content for monetisation to the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) and advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) markets.
Available for licensing to content distributors and digital media service companies, the new BluSpot uses AI to take any video and automatically detect ad placement opportunities for Film/TV content intended to stream on advertising based platforms such as scene changes, silence, black frames and more. In addition, BluSpot validates selected ad breaks based on a database of custom or predefined rules.
Detected ad breaks are validated in real-time to ensure compliance with the intended video platform destination. With advanced non-linear editing (NLE) controls, BluSpot also includes video playback for quality control (QC) review and has automatic delivery of finalised ad breaks in the target platform specification to any local or cloud destination.
BluSpot can be licensed as a standalone application, can integrate with other systems via API or be licensed with BluConductor, Blu’s project management and workflow management system for a full end-to-end digital media services solution.
“Content distributors have had to update their monetisation strategies to keep audiences engaged as the streaming media marketplace has evolved from pay-per-view to subscription and now to advertising funded models,” said Blu Digital chief product officer George Rausch commenting on the launch. “Making the right choices contextually for ad breaks is crucial to keep your audience engaged, connected and happy. We are harnessing the power of machine learning and AI, while putting a human-in-the-loop to ensure that ad breaks enhance the viewer experience, rather than hinder it.”
