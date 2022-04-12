 Blu Digital unveils FAST, AVOD AI-driven ad detection software | Infrastructure | News | Rapid TV News
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our privacy policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them. [Close]

Details
Digital media services provider Blu Digital has launched what it says is the industry’s first cloud-based ad-marking software using AI and validation to enable content distributors to prepare content for monetisation to the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) and advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) markets.
BluSpot interface 12April2022
Available for licensing to content distributors and digital media service companies, the new BluSpot uses AI to take any video and automatically detect ad placement opportunities for Film/TV content intended to stream on advertising based platforms such as scene changes, silence, black frames and more. In addition, BluSpot validates selected ad breaks based on a database of custom or predefined rules.

Detected ad breaks are validated in real-time to ensure compliance with the intended video platform destination. With advanced non-linear editing (NLE) controls, BluSpot also includes video playback for quality control (QC) review and has automatic delivery of finalised ad breaks in the target platform specification to any local or cloud destination.

BluSpot can be licensed as a standalone application, can integrate with other systems via API or be licensed with BluConductor, Blu’s project management and workflow management system for a full end-to-end digital media services solution.

“Content distributors have had to update their monetisation strategies to keep audiences engaged as the streaming media marketplace has evolved from pay-per-view to subscription and now to advertising funded models,” said Blu Digital chief product officer George Rausch commenting on the launch. “Making the right choices contextually for ad breaks is crucial to keep your audience engaged, connected and happy. We are harnessing the power of machine learning and AI, while putting a human-in-the-loop to ensure that ad breaks enhance the viewer experience, rather than hinder it.”
MPTS 2022 - 20220214 - all articles

latest whitepapers

Most recent in Infrastructure