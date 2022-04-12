Production-funding and distribution agency Drive has announced sales of over 70 hours of premium factual content including crime and investigation, history, science and nature and factual entertainment programming in deals with AMC Networks International Southern Europe and Foxtel.
The agreement with AMC Networks International Southern Europe sees the business acquire over 44 hours of content from Drive’s premium factual catalogue including true crime series Made for Murder and A Killer’s Mistake produced by FirstLook TV, Voltage TV’s ‘Osama bin Laden: The Inside Story and Madeleine McCann: Investigating The Prime Suspect produced by Screendog.
The package of series and one-off documentaries will air on AMC Networks International's Spanish and Portuguese networks including Canal HISTORIA and Crime + Investigation.
For Australia’s Foxtel, Drive will supply 28 hours of programming including newly released factual entertainment format Kings of the Wood (pictured) from The Repair Shop producers Ricochet Productions, Auschwitz Untold produced by Fulwell 73 and October Films Trains That Changed the World.
“As our catalogue grows with new and returning series, specials and factual entertainment formats it allows us to provide key clients like AMC and Foxtel with larger packages of content,” commented Drive co-MD Ben Barrett.
Drive recently took its biggest slate for MIPTV with over 110 hours of new content to the Croisette in 2022 including Curse of the Ancients (5 x 60), The Black West (1 x 120/2 x 60) and a second series of history mystery series Strangest Things (10 x 60).
