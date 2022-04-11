Acclaimed veteran producer Nicholas Weinstock's Invention Studios signed a first-look contract with global production house Fremantle to develop and produce projects, including television, new media, and podcasts.





Weinstock, most recently partnered with Ben Stiller as the creative head of Red Hour Films since 2015, developed and executive produced the limited series Escape At Dannemora at Showtime; executive produced the movie Plus One, currently streaming on Hulu; produced the movies Alex Strangelove and The Package for Netflix and Queenpins for Paramount+; developed and executive produced the series Severance on Apple+; and executive produced the upcoming series High Desert" starring Patricia Arquette, for Apple+. Weinstock is also the executive producer of the series In The Dark, currently in its fourth season on the CW and Netflix.



Fremantle will also support the continued expansion of Weinstock's other creative venture, Craft Services, an online network and support system for emerging writers and directors worldwide. Founded during the pandemic to provide resources, real-time information, and peer-to-peer networking to aspiring creatives far from Hollywood, Craft Services now has hundreds of members across the US and in Mexico, England, Europe, Australia, and Africa, with Invention Studios producing several of its participants' projects.



"I'm thrilled to partner with a company as progressive and expansive as Fremantle on a wide range of television series for both the American and international markets, given their vast global reach and our shared excitement about championing brave voices and authentic storytelling from all over the world," Weinstock (pictured) remarked. "[Fremantle] CEO Jennifer Mullin and her excellent teams, including Dante [Di Loreto Fremantle's president of scripted programming] and my friend Lorenzo [De Maio of De Maio Entertainment] , are ideal partners in Invention's mission to support ground-breaking writers, directors, and narratives of all kinds."

Di Loreto added: "Nicky embodies the independent spirit we champion at Fremantle. His creative passion is an inspiration to us and to the artists who work with him. Invention Studios is a welcome addition to the family of leading producers from around the globe who call Fremantle home."