Media and entertainment technology solutions provider Amino has engaged technology R&D and RDK expert Consult Red to provide software consulting services to enable it to provide its media and entertainment customers with devices running RDK on Amlogic SoC chips.
Amino has been enabling IP video delivery for over 20 years. It is now bringing this experience to RDK, adding its expertise and advanced software solutions to enhance RDK-V, an open-source software platform for set-top boxes, smart media devices, and video services.
Consult Red has enabled Amino to integrate its advanced AminoOS software with RDK-V, aiming to provide operators with a simple way to benefit from the pre-certified OTT services and standards available through RDK and provide a “seamless” migration path between existing Amino 7 series and this new generation of devices. AminoOS is designed to eliminate the complexity previously associated with RDK deployments and pre-integrates components that enable our customers to reduce their time to market.
The combination of RDK and AminoOS is also seen as enabling operators to launch premium OTT apps and App stores much more easily than previously possible.
“Consult Red was an ideal partner for us; not only do they have a great deal of experience of RDK software integration, but additionally they have already worked with Amlogic SoCs,” explained Amino VP product management and customer support Jonny McKee. “The specialist experience of Consult Red ensured that the right architectural software decisions were made at the start of the project, enabling it to run smoothly and on time.”
“In the past, video operators looking for devices that provided power, flexibility and speed-to-market, couldn’t have all three – leading to deployments that were either inflexible, lacking features or slow to market,” added Consult Red CTO Rahul Mehra. “The investment made to support RDK at some of the world’s largest video operators means that all operators can now utilise RDK to quickly launch advanced video services that combine power and flexibility. We look forward to working with Amino moving forward, as they roll out RDK based devices that enable operators to meet consumer expectations for new video services enhanced by OTT content and apps.”
Consult Red has enabled Amino to integrate its advanced AminoOS software with RDK-V, aiming to provide operators with a simple way to benefit from the pre-certified OTT services and standards available through RDK and provide a “seamless” migration path between existing Amino 7 series and this new generation of devices. AminoOS is designed to eliminate the complexity previously associated with RDK deployments and pre-integrates components that enable our customers to reduce their time to market.
The combination of RDK and AminoOS is also seen as enabling operators to launch premium OTT apps and App stores much more easily than previously possible.
“Consult Red was an ideal partner for us; not only do they have a great deal of experience of RDK software integration, but additionally they have already worked with Amlogic SoCs,” explained Amino VP product management and customer support Jonny McKee. “The specialist experience of Consult Red ensured that the right architectural software decisions were made at the start of the project, enabling it to run smoothly and on time.”
“In the past, video operators looking for devices that provided power, flexibility and speed-to-market, couldn’t have all three – leading to deployments that were either inflexible, lacking features or slow to market,” added Consult Red CTO Rahul Mehra. “The investment made to support RDK at some of the world’s largest video operators means that all operators can now utilise RDK to quickly launch advanced video services that combine power and flexibility. We look forward to working with Amino moving forward, as they roll out RDK based devices that enable operators to meet consumer expectations for new video services enhanced by OTT content and apps.”