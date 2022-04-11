Bringing privacy-friendly and contextual audience curation to connected TV campaigns, Comscore has inked an agreement with Tremor International to enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers to maximise yield on their digital advertising inventory.





Under the agreement, Comscore’s next generation cookie-free Predictive Audiences will now be available for activation across Tremor International’s end-to-end platform, which encompasses the Tremor Video demand side platform (DSP) and the Unruly server side platform (SSP).The partnership also enables Tremor Video and Unruly’s advertising clients to use cookie-free pre-bid audience targeting across desktop, mobile and CTV. Advertisers within the platform will be able to reach granular behavioural audiences based on video-level contextual signals, particularly within CTV environments. Able to create a crosswalk between deterministic audience behaviours and privacy-forward contextual signals, Comscore’s Predictive Audiences drivecampaign performance for advertisers on Tremor International’s platform.Other key benefits for advertising clients include Access to more than 1,000 audience segments from providers such as TransUnion, PlaceIQ, Commerce Signals and others. Comscore’s cookie-free behavioural targeting solution also brings scalable CTV targeting to markets where privacy regulations can inhibit scale, such as the US and Europe.“We are excited to partner with Tremor International to advance the CTV industry with more effective programmatic advertising,” said Lee Blickstein, vice president, activation solutions, Comscore. “Traditionally, advertisers had to choose between high performing audience targeting tactics and future-proof solutions. Now with Tremor International, we are breaking down this barrier and taking a big step forward in what advertisers can expect from their CTV campaign performance.”“As marketers introduce CTV into their mix, Tremor International is thinking about how we can introduce strong solutions at the outset, so our buyers can build and learn from compelling, relevant ad campaigns for the long-term,” said Jessica La Rosa, VP of Partnerships & Data Operations, Tremor International.“We are excited to partner with Comscore on this offering, as it provides a contextual-based solution to the standard third-party audience targeting , which is today powered by cookie IDs and MAIDs. Advertisers get the advantages of the same type of precise and granular audience reach, in a solution that works globally, and in a privacy-compliant manner, across all platforms, especially CTV.”