Aiming to bring what it claims will be “world-class” solutions to a key territory, Domo Broadcast Systems (DBS) has struck an exclusive sales and technical support partnership with US-based Wave Central, a provider of wireless broadcast camera and transmission technologies.
The Wave Central team is now offering to the North American broadcast market the complete line of DBS products which are said to provide broadcast-quality, ultra-low latency video/audio solutions via wireless microwave, satellite or fibre links. In addition, Domo Broadcast Systems’ OEM technology will be used within Wave Central’s portfolio.
The partnership marks one of the first major milestone of Domo Broadcast Systems since it was formed earlier this year through the combination of UK-headquartered Broadcast Wireless Systems and DTC Domo Broadcast — two of world’s most sought-after providers of specialist broadcast. “We’re delighted to formally announce this partnership with Wave Central,” said Mike Budge, broadcast unit director for Domo Broadcast Systems. “They have an outstanding reputation in this market, and we’re looking forward to supporting the team as they continue to develop the future of sports technology in the region.”
Wave Central brings onboard its specialist knowledge in delivering RF solutions for major sports venues across North America. It will assume responsibility for all North American customer support for Domo Broadcast System solutions, supplying its broadcast clients with its five-day support turnaround from its Carlisle, Pennsylvania facility.
“We're pleased to offer the entire Domo Broadcast Systems portfolio to the North American market, with complete after-sales service and support performed in our Carlisle, PA. facility,” added Wave Central founder and CEO Jeff Winemiller. “We've had a long-standing relationship with the Domo team. By offering their world-class products along with ours, we are providing the best RF solutions to our customers, regardless of their unique requirements. We can fit the bill."
