Establishing continued growth in the tech and influencer realm, and hoping to shape the content creator economy of the future, Banijay Germany has announced a new partnership with influence.vision.
Claiming to be the largest independent producer of TV, digital and live content in /the country, Banijay Germany says that it is aiming to professionalise influencer marketing further by combining its high-quality storytelling and talent relationships, with influence.vision’s technology, platform and content creator expertise.
Founded in 2017, Austrian start-up influence.vision offers an all-in-one solution for influencer marketing, present in three territories with customers throughout Europe. To date, it has connected over 1000 brands and content creators on a common platform. It has implemented campaigns for numerous brands including Dyson, NordVPN, Universal Pictures and also offers individual campaign consulting and integrated reporting to measure conversion and campaign goals. The start-up is completely agnostic to social media and works with creators across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, podcast and Facebook.
"influence.vision is the best platform to connect brands with influencers and therefore, a great fit for us to build on our offerings in this important space,” said Banijay Germany CEO Marcus Wolter. “The brand’s marketplace is a consistent, and strategic addition to our ecosystem… I am very much looking forward to collaborating with them to shape the content creator economy of the future.”
Added influencer.vision co-founder and co-CEO Branko Markovic: "As a fast-growing tech start-up, the market in which you operate is crucial. Internationally, influencer marketing is currently estimated at $16.4 billion and is growing by 40% annually. It is our ambition to set the industry standard, and a global business like Banijay is the perfect partner for this.”
