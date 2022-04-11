In a move that the Dutch regional broadcaster says has transformed its production workflow coverage, Omrop Fryslân has become the first European broadcaster to deploy LiveU’s Air Control broadcast orchestration cloud solution.
Based in the northern Netherlands, Omrop Fryslân first became a LiveU customer back in 2013, gradually expanding its roster of hardware and software bonding solutions. Faced with the complexities of bringing dynamic, invigorating coverage of an election to air, the broadcaster turned to LiveU, this time to deploy Air Control.
Previously, unless reporters in the field were suitably equipped, and had the time and access, those interviews had to be handled by phone or audio app during a show like this, which were not broadcast quality in terms of management and interoperability as well as video calibre. Air Control has allowed the broadcaster to have all video connections using a single, integrated cloud solution, without the need to implement other hardware/software on the studio side.
“At the start of the project – elections for city councils – we discussed the approach of combining the best of a TV and radio show,” said head programme technician Martin Wijbenga. “We wanted to have an attractive TV show with the speed and dynamism of radio, covering as much of local city council elections as possible with as many interviews as possible. To be able to do that without having a reporter at every location where there was a possible interviewee, we needed to provide a stable connection to them in a simple way. And that’s where Air Control came in.”
In addition to ten reporters in the field that connected via their LiveU bonded transmission units/app, Omrop Fryslân had one LiveU receiver especially for Air Control. During the live show, all spokespeople could connect to Air Control as soon as they had preliminary results of the elections. Omrop Fryslân could talk to interviewees via a USB headset on a laptop and could then switch that feed to air, if desired, without having to use non-broadcast systems like Teams or Zoom.
“We are very grateful to both LiveU and Heynen, providing us with not only the cloud solutions we need but also supplying the service required to get these up and running quickly. Air Control is easy to use, reliable and provides very good on-air quality,” added Wijbenga.
