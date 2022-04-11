In a deal that will see the viewership and engagement continue to power the software and data company’s cross-screen measurement solution, VideoAmp, a, has extended its data licensing partnership with TiVo gaining access to viewing patterns for millions of anonymised households spanning all US media markets.
TiVo’s television dataset captures viewership behaviour on both live and time-shifted content with a second-by-second data stream across its household footprint, providing advertisers a view of viewing habits for optimisation and planning. This dynamic dataset is sourced from a cross-section of multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and population tiers across the US.
VideoAmp claims to have seen accelerated growth and market adoption for its measurement and currency solutions, including partnerships with major publishers who have begun transacting with VideoAmp as an alternative currency. VideoAmp is also engaged in pilots with six major holding companies for currency testing. The renewed contract runs through the end of the 2026 broadcast year with renewal options.
“We are thrilled to continue supporting VideoAmp and its mission to lead change during this new age of media planning,” said VideoAmp’s chief strategy officer, Nick Chakalos. “We’ve had a fantastic relationship with TiVo and look forward to continuing our mission to redefine the advertising ecosystem with the help of their TV viewership data. Our commingled viewership dataset is the backbone of our cross-screen measurement solution and platform, and we rely on partners like TiVo to help us scale and bring new solutions to a more sophisticated and data-driven advertising landscape.”
“We are thrilled to continue supporting VideoAmp and its mission to lead change during this new age of media planning,” added Fariba Zamaniyan, vice president, data and monetisatio at TiVo. “Our TV viewership data will continue to provide VideoAmp with a powerful dataset that will give its clients the ability to buy and measure advertising with confidence.”
VideoAmp claims to have seen accelerated growth and market adoption for its measurement and currency solutions, including partnerships with major publishers who have begun transacting with VideoAmp as an alternative currency. VideoAmp is also engaged in pilots with six major holding companies for currency testing. The renewed contract runs through the end of the 2026 broadcast year with renewal options.
“We are thrilled to continue supporting VideoAmp and its mission to lead change during this new age of media planning,” said VideoAmp’s chief strategy officer, Nick Chakalos. “We’ve had a fantastic relationship with TiVo and look forward to continuing our mission to redefine the advertising ecosystem with the help of their TV viewership data. Our commingled viewership dataset is the backbone of our cross-screen measurement solution and platform, and we rely on partners like TiVo to help us scale and bring new solutions to a more sophisticated and data-driven advertising landscape.”
“We are thrilled to continue supporting VideoAmp and its mission to lead change during this new age of media planning,” added Fariba Zamaniyan, vice president, data and monetisatio at TiVo. “Our TV viewership data will continue to provide VideoAmp with a powerful dataset that will give its clients the ability to buy and measure advertising with confidence.”