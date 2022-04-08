As a result of the streaming giant competes to remain among Big Three in OTT video, Amazon Prime Video’s subscriber penetration rate hit 45% of US internet households as of the third quarter of 2021 according to research from Parks Associates.









The analyst's



“Amazon's Prime pricing rise, the fourth in its history, comes barely a month after Netflix raised its fees, while Hulu raised its prices last year," said Parks Associates senior contributing analyst Eric Sorensen. “Amazon also debuted its Lord of the Rings trailer during the Super Bowl this year, so the firm obviously hopes the value they are bringing in content will offset any consumer reluctance to pay higher prices. With inflation and the cost of content on the rise, we will likely see more providers start to slowly raise their subscription prices, trying to find that balance between revenue growth and consumer value.”



Parks also noted that many OTT services aired Super Bowl ads this year, promoting not just one title but the range of their content library, to remind viewers of the total value of each subscription. The analyst regards Amazon’s price increases to have been fully vetted out as part of its long-term strategy to generate more revenue from subscribers over time. Whilst it said supply chain and increasing shipping expenses are being passed down to customers, Parks regards it as doubtful that Prime members will object to a twenty-dollar-a-year membership rise which would be the first of its kind in four years. Parks describes Amazon Prime Video as one of the four foundations of the consumer streaming stack, along with Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu.The analyst's Video Services Dashboard estimated that in the first quarter of 2021, 77.3 million US households were members of Amazon Prime and that around 71% of them watched Prime Video. It ads that Amazon Prime Video is one of several benefits of an Amazon membership, but Amazon, like its competitors in the OTT space, is also investing in original content offerings to keep its subscribers engaged, to encourage new subscribers, and to lure in cord-cutters and the new and growing cohort of service hoppers. It also noted that the growth came just as the service increased its price.“Amazon's Prime pricing rise, the fourth in its history, comes barely a month after Netflix raised its fees, while Hulu raised its prices last year," said Parks Associates senior contributing analyst Eric Sorensen. “Amazon also debuted its Lord of the Rings trailer during the Super Bowl this year, so the firm obviously hopes the value they are bringing in content will offset any consumer reluctance to pay higher prices. With inflation and the cost of content on the rise, we will likely see more providers start to slowly raise their subscription prices, trying to find that balance between revenue growth and consumer value.”Parks also noted that many OTT services aired Super Bowl ads this year, promoting not just one title but the range of their content library, to remind viewers of the total value of each subscription. The analyst regards Amazon’s price increases to have been fully vetted out as part of its long-term strategy to generate more revenue from subscribers over time. Whilst it said supply chain and increasing shipping expenses are being passed down to customers, Parks regards it as doubtful that Prime members will object to a twenty-dollar-a-year membership rise which would be the first of its kind in four years.