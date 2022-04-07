Building on a 25-year heritage of its parent company, Planetcast Media Services has begun life to offer next-generation cloud media services across the Americas, Europe and the Middle East.
The new company will aim to empower media and entertainment (M&E) companies to efficiently increase agility and capacity to keep pace with rapid global growth and changing market conditions. The company is bringing its cloud-based playout, media asset management (MAM) and disaster recovery services to a broader market at a time, This says the company comes when , the global media sector is projected to grow from close to $2 trillion in 2021 to nearly $3.7 trillion in 2026, according to The Business Research Company.
Planetcast International believes that it is strongly positioned to support media companies’ transition to the cloud through its Cloud.X (playout) and MAM.C (media asset management) solutions. The company will provide clients with high-quality, individualised services aimed at helping them through every step of their transition to the cloud.
“The time is right for Planetcast to take our business to the international stage,” said Sanjay Duda, chief operating officer of Planetcast Media Services. “We are in the midst of a period of global growth and transformation in the media and entertainment marketplace. Content owners and providers of TV and video programming are seeking new ways to meet surging consumer demand for more content through a growing range of platforms.”
Planetcast is building a team of internationally based, experienced M&E professionals, led by Mark Beard, Planetcast’s senior vice president of International. Beard is an experienced proponent of media services innovation who has worked with a number of pioneering companies in the space, including BBC, Ericsson Broadcast Services, Globecast and TVT Media. He is joined at Planetcast by vice president of sales for the Americas Paul Kosac, another well-known industry player who has held senior roles at companies such as Eutelsat, Ateme and Cisco/Scientific Atlanta.
Planetcast International believes that it is strongly positioned to support media companies’ transition to the cloud through its Cloud.X (playout) and MAM.C (media asset management) solutions. The company will provide clients with high-quality, individualised services aimed at helping them through every step of their transition to the cloud.
“The time is right for Planetcast to take our business to the international stage,” said Sanjay Duda, chief operating officer of Planetcast Media Services. “We are in the midst of a period of global growth and transformation in the media and entertainment marketplace. Content owners and providers of TV and video programming are seeking new ways to meet surging consumer demand for more content through a growing range of platforms.”
Planetcast is building a team of internationally based, experienced M&E professionals, led by Mark Beard, Planetcast’s senior vice president of International. Beard is an experienced proponent of media services innovation who has worked with a number of pioneering companies in the space, including BBC, Ericsson Broadcast Services, Globecast and TVT Media. He is joined at Planetcast by vice president of sales for the Americas Paul Kosac, another well-known industry player who has held senior roles at companies such as Eutelsat, Ateme and Cisco/Scientific Atlanta.