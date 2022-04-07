Ahead of the close of the company’s transaction to combine its leading non-fiction and international entertainment and sports businesses with the former AT&T company’s premium entertainment, sports and news assets, Discovery Inc has announced the future executive leadership team for the new Warner Bros. Discovery
The move was first announced in May 2021 and the ew company unites WarnerMedia’s studios and portfolio of scripted entertainment, animation, news and sports with Discovery’s focus on unscripted and international entertainment and sports. It boasts one of the deepest libraries in the world with nearly 200,000 hours of programming from over 100 leading brands including HBO, Warner Bros., Discovery, DC Comics, CNN, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Food Network, the Turner Networks, TNT, TBS, Eurosport, Magnolia, TLC, Animal Planet and ID.
The new leadership team is said draws on a diverse set of management from both organisations, providing continuity and creating a flatter organisational structure to drive creativity, accountability and collaboration.
The new executive team will report to future Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. Among the key positions, Adria Alpert Romm will serve as chief people and culture Officer, having held the same role at Discovery, Inc while Casey Bloys continues as chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max. Bruce Campbell will assume the new role of chief revenue and strategy officer, with responsibility for US advertising sales, distribution revenue and content licensing; global corporate development and strategy; global streaming platform agreements; and the company’s legal affairs.
Channing Dungey continues as chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group and Toby Emmerich continues as chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, with responsibility for Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, DC-based films and Warner Bros. Feature Animation.
Kathleen Finch will assume a newly created role of chairman and chief content officer, US Networks Group, a new, consolidated organieation comprising the company’s more than 40 US Networks. Nancy Daniels, Chief Content Officer, Discovery Factual Networks, will report to Finch, as will Brett Weitz, General Manager, TBS, TNT and truTV, and Tom Ascheim, president, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, on the network side of his responsibilities. Finch will retain oversight for the Discovery Lifestyle Networks.
“We are so excited to bring the heritage and legacies of these two great companies together by creating Warner Bros. Discovery, and I am proud that our new executive management team blends world-class leaders from both organisations as we take our first step toward one single cohesive, collaborative culture,” said Zaslav.
“Today’s announcement combines a strong team of professional managers in a simpler organisational structure, with fewer layers, more accountability and a singular strategic focus as a global pure-play content company. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves with this team so that, together, we can write this next exciting chapter.
