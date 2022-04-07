Following the highly anticipated launch of Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5, and looking to create next-generation visuals across live and virtual production, disguise has created a RenderStream plugin.
The visual experiences platform says that the launch means that users of visual storytelling platform disguise can now immediately benefit from the graphics engine’s next-generation photorealistic visual capabilities. disguise has been working closely with Epic Games to develop and launch the latest version of their free, open-sourced proprietary RenderStream plugin that is claimed to allow its user community to integrate Unreal Engine into its disguise workflow with minimal configuration.
Through RenderStream, disguise users can create output streams on Unreal Engine projects allowing them to make real-time content changes directly from disguise’s software interface Designer. The new plugin also enables users to unlock new features in Unreal Engine 5 such as the Nanite virtualised micro polygon geometry system and a new Virtual Shadow Map system, allowing them to create virtual scenes in extended reality (xR) with massive amounts of geometric detail.
For the past two years, disguise and Epic Games have been partnering to democratise the delivery of 3D graphics across all types of industries including virtual production and broadcast. The photorealistic 3D graphics product from disguise offers a way to deliver this real-time generated content into LED volumes, projection setups and any sort of physical display configuration.
“Unreal Engine 5 unlocks the most photorealistic real-time content we have ever seen, and, with the help of disguise, users can implement it into their productions with minimal setup requirements so they can focus on delivering their best creations,” remarked disguise technical solutions director Peter Kirkup.
