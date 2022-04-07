Responding to what it says is ‘exponentially’ rising consumer demand for high-quality streaming experiences on more platforms, Bitmovin is to debut Stream Lab, an automated stream testing solution designed to solve device fragmentation challenges.
Stream Lab is claimed to be the first of its kind in the video streaming market and when added to the Bitmovin Player is said to give companies the ability to test and guarantee the quality of experience for their audience across more devices and platforms. It is attributed with being able to allow development teams to test their streams in real environments on physical devices and receive transparent reporting with clear performance feedback.
With pre-set test cases, Bitmovin believes that it has given developers access to testing on older and newer generations of devices and platforms, including Samsung, LG, major web browsers and more. “Stream Lab is an industry-first that has the power to shape the future of video, said Stefan Lederer, CEO and co-founder of Bitmovin. “The sheer number of devices entering the market means there’s a real need for an automated testing solution for the video streaming industry. Stream Lab is a must-have solution, as it supports a wide range of physical devices and platforms spanning multiple generations, which streamlines the video delivery process and ensures the quality of playback on viewers’ screens.”
The company also noted that device fragmentation was a huge challenge across the video streaming industry with viewers still watching content across multiple generations and different types of smart TVs, making, it said, testing and maintaining the playback experience across multiple generations “incredibly difficult” for companies to manage. Bitmovin calculates that the leading streaming services support at least 24 devices across 12 different platforms, and the cost of supporting new and older devices continues to rise. Stream Lab is said to overcome this challenge and guarantees ROI by saving companies time, money, and development resources while ensuring audiences have access to high-quality playback that provides the best viewer experience.
“The average household uses more than four devices, and viewers expect a consistent and high-quality experience on each one,” added Lederer. “New devices continue to come online while older ones remain in use. Solving the challenge of fragmentation is key to upholding integrity in any service offering and bolstering subscriber retention – two of the biggest challenges facing the industry right now.”
