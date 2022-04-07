Unveiling what it says is its fastest package ever with ‘game-changing’ peak speeds of 900 Mbps speeds for busy ‘Wi-Fi hungry’ connected homes, Sky Broadband has launched the Gigafast full-fibre offer.
The new package, which is delivered only through fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) is 25 times faster than the average speed of Sky’s Superfast 35 package and offers a high-standard speed guarantee of 600 Mbps. Where FTTP is not available, prospective customers will be offered the next best and faster package. It also lets users connect more than 120 devices at the same time to its full-fibre broadband net.
Among the key features that Sky attributes to the service is the ability for users to stream all your favourite films and content in Ultra HD, from multiple devices in multiple rooms, by bringing a cinematic experience to homes.
“With game changing speeds that are 25x faster than our standard fibre (36Mbps), Sky Broadband Gigafast offers Wi-Fi hungry homes the ability to connect lots of devices at any one time, delivered through our reliable network with award-winning customer service,” commented Aman Bhatti, director of propositions, Sky Broadband.
