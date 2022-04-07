In a move that the leading creator, producer and distributor says further underlines Fremantle’s strategic plan to invest and grow in global premium production companies and creative talents, Fremantle has increased its stake in Dancing Ledge Productions, to become the majority shareholder of the UK based indie.
Founded by CEO Laurence Bowen in 2016, with backing from Fremantle, Dancing Ledge Productions has grown rapidly, with Chris Carey joining as managing director and executive producer in March 2020. The production outfit has produced a string of recent high profile BBC1 dramas including Martin Freeman-starring The Responder (pictured) set to become one of Europe’s top dramas of the year, The Salisbury Poisonings, telling the true story of the Novichok poisonings and now sold in more than 100 territories, and the upcoming thriller event series, Crossfire, starring BAFTA-nominated Keeley Hawes.
Also in production is the Disney+ Star UK romantic comedy action thriller series Wedding Season, penned by Oliver Lyttelton, while supernatural six-parter Domino Day is due for BBC Three next year. The company has secured a second series commission from BBC One for The Responder which is due to go into production later in 2022.
Carmel Burke, previously finance director at Dancing Ledge, has been promoted to chief operating officer, and will work alongside Bowen and Carey to support the company’s growth. Burke joined the company in 2020, having previously held senior finance roles at BBC Studios, Sony, and Banijay and in the last 18 months has been a key part of the management team helping to steer the company’s growth strategy.
Commenting on the new management structure, Bowen said: “Chris and I are thrilled at the way Dancing Ledge has grown over the last few years nurturing, championing and then producing work by the most exciting new voices in Britain. Authorship and authenticity are at the heart of what we do, and we wouldn’t have been able to do any of it without the unwavering support of Fremantle from day one. Expanding our relationship with Fremantle will allow us to continue to work with the amazing development, production, and finance teams we have. We’re very excited about the future.”
Fremantle UK CEO Simon Andreae added: Laurence, Chris, and their team have built a fantastic business, driven by an infectious passion, energy, and commitment to their teams, their writers, their actors, and their shows. It’s reflected in their entire portfolio and we are delighted to welcome them as an even closer part of the family as they continue to grow and flourish.”
Taking a controlling stake in Dancing Ledge is the latest investment for Fremantle following acquisitions over the past year which include acquiring 12 production labels in Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark from Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), scripted Italian production company Lux Vide (Devils, Leonardo), international development and production company Fabel (Bosch), Australian-American television production company Eureka Productions (Parental Guidance, Finding Magic Mike) and UK unscripted production company Label1 (Hospital, Five Guys a Week, Soldier).
