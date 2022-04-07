Aiming to deliver integrated engagement in-app, connected TV and through DOOH advertising platforms, MobileFuse has enhanced its CTV targeting and measurement capabilities.
Additionally, the company has unveiled Fusion Video, a new CTV offering providing what are claimed to be industry-first creative capabilities that bolster its suite of digital advertising products. Together, these updates ensure agencies and brand advertisers can engage audiences in a more holistic way.
MobileFuse’s technology stack is said to be able to allow clients to drive conversions and intelligently target audiences with custom data sets, or retarget desired audiences across environments, from CTV to mobile, to digital out-of-home and in-app.
The MobileFuse CTV solution is said to be built on the company’s expertise with in-app environments, placing it in a “unique” position to deliver critical targeting, measurement, and attribution insights, combining insights and cross-channel targeting to execute strategic, integrated digital marketing campaigns at scale. The ad units pull from MobileFuse’s experience in developing mobile creative. Specifically, the creative solution enhances video content with custom overlays. It also provides new opportunities for audience interaction via QR codes.
“We’re mindful measurement is top-of-mind for all brands and advertisers, especially with existing and future iOS 15 changes, commented Ken Harlan, founder and CEO of MobileFuse. “That said, it’s now table stakes for digital marketing companies to offer some form of contextual targeting with their CTV offerings. However, our solution excels as it includes highly granular audience targeting insights; specifically LiFTS, App Affinity, Purchase Data, Mindsets and more. This means our clients can have confidence in targeting efforts, and actually reach consumers on their preferred devices and channels when it’s most impactful.”
