Even though it stresses that it has not launched a service based on the video stanard, BT Sport has revealed that it has successfully delivered the UK’s first live 8K broadcast of a top-tier sporting event into the home.
The pay-TV provider has announced that on 26 March it broadcast the Saracens v Bristol Bears Gallagher Premiership Rugby match on live in 8K into selected homes.
The new trial also enabled BT Sport to further explore OB and production workflows for live 8K broadcasts – testing the ability to run 8K HDR with match coverage, domestic presentation and playout including ad insertion.
The Saracens v Bristol Bears broadcast was supported by a range of partners. BT Media & Broadcast provided contribution links from the stadium to BT Sport Stratford Studios while Sony Image Products and Solutions Europe provided two UHC-8300 cameras and a PWS-4500 server to record the output and BT used Fujinon 22:1 wide angle and 86:1 box lens. Samsung Electronics UK provided its QN800 Neo QLED 8K Televisions to BT Sport Stratford Studios while EMG UK provided the 8K truck and onsite facilities. The broadcast made use of Synamedia 8K distribution/streaming encoder and origin server as well as Appear 8K contribution encoders and decoders integrated into the Vena smart broadcast network network.
“BT Sport continues to lead the industry with innovation that provides our customers with the best sports viewing experience in the UK,” said BT Sport chief operating officer Jamie Hindhaugh commenting on the trial. “Whether it’s last season’s launch of the Matchday Experience features on our app, or, our recent trials of 5G-enabled augmented reality viewing, we’re on a mission to take our viewers to the heart of sport.”
The new trial builds on work carried out in 2020 in which it partnered with Samsung to deliver the UK’s first public live 8K sports broadcast of the UEFA Europa League football match between Arsenal and Olympiacos, making the game available in 8K to select fans inside the Emirates stadium. using a bespoke BT Sport 8K outside broadcast set up, delivered to Samsung QLED 8K TVs.
The new trial also enabled BT Sport to further explore OB and production workflows for live 8K broadcasts – testing the ability to run 8K HDR with match coverage, domestic presentation and playout including ad insertion.
The Saracens v Bristol Bears broadcast was supported by a range of partners. BT Media & Broadcast provided contribution links from the stadium to BT Sport Stratford Studios while Sony Image Products and Solutions Europe provided two UHC-8300 cameras and a PWS-4500 server to record the output and BT used Fujinon 22:1 wide angle and 86:1 box lens. Samsung Electronics UK provided its QN800 Neo QLED 8K Televisions to BT Sport Stratford Studios while EMG UK provided the 8K truck and onsite facilities. The broadcast made use of Synamedia 8K distribution/streaming encoder and origin server as well as Appear 8K contribution encoders and decoders integrated into the Vena smart broadcast network network.
“BT Sport continues to lead the industry with innovation that provides our customers with the best sports viewing experience in the UK,” said BT Sport chief operating officer Jamie Hindhaugh commenting on the trial. “Whether it’s last season’s launch of the Matchday Experience features on our app, or, our recent trials of 5G-enabled augmented reality viewing, we’re on a mission to take our viewers to the heart of sport.”
The new trial builds on work carried out in 2020 in which it partnered with Samsung to deliver the UK’s first public live 8K sports broadcast of the UEFA Europa League football match between Arsenal and Olympiacos, making the game available in 8K to select fans inside the Emirates stadium. using a bespoke BT Sport 8K outside broadcast set up, delivered to Samsung QLED 8K TVs.