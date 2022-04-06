In what it says is a reflection of its commitment to the market, global sports entertainment company DAZN Group has appointed Alice Mascia to lead its operations as CEO in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
Joining a leadership team which has seen recent hires including Franco Bernabè and Stefano Azzi in Italy and Bosco Aranguren in Spain, Mascia has 20 years’ experience in the media and telco industries boasting a record of launching new business, products and brands. She has led on M&As, business transformation and business strategy and execution, holding senior roles at Foxtel Group and at Sky Deutschland.
DAZN first launched in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland in 2016 and currently holds football rights including the German Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, Italy’s Serie A and Spain’s La Liga. DAZN Group sees Mascia’s experience in the industry as helping the company further accelerate its ambitious growth aspirations in DACH as it becomes the leading sports entertainment platform.
The appointment, effective 1 May 2022, comes amid what the company says is “significant” global momentum for the business as it attempts to position itself as the ‘home of sports fans’ in DACH, following the landmark rights acquisitions.
“This move exemplifies the importance of and our upmost commitment to the DACH market as we bring decision making closer to our fans,” said DAZN Group CEO Shay Segev. “It is an honour to have recruited someone of Alice’s calibre and someone with such a wealth of experience to lead the market and continue to expand our platform and drive our ambitious growth plan. Her experience and knowledge of the market will drive the business forward. She joins at an exciting time as we begin to diversify into the true global destination for sports fans.”
Mascia added: “Having worked in the media and consumer industry in DACH for over a decade, I can’t wait to join DAZN’s team at such an exciting time for the business and in a region so close to my heart. I am looking forward to driving DAZN’s ambitious growth strategy and continuing to deliver an incredible entertainment experience for DAZN’s members and all sport fans in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.”
DAZN first launched in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland in 2016 and currently holds football rights including the German Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, Italy’s Serie A and Spain’s La Liga. DAZN Group sees Mascia’s experience in the industry as helping the company further accelerate its ambitious growth aspirations in DACH as it becomes the leading sports entertainment platform.
The appointment, effective 1 May 2022, comes amid what the company says is “significant” global momentum for the business as it attempts to position itself as the ‘home of sports fans’ in DACH, following the landmark rights acquisitions.
“This move exemplifies the importance of and our upmost commitment to the DACH market as we bring decision making closer to our fans,” said DAZN Group CEO Shay Segev. “It is an honour to have recruited someone of Alice’s calibre and someone with such a wealth of experience to lead the market and continue to expand our platform and drive our ambitious growth plan. Her experience and knowledge of the market will drive the business forward. She joins at an exciting time as we begin to diversify into the true global destination for sports fans.”
Mascia added: “Having worked in the media and consumer industry in DACH for over a decade, I can’t wait to join DAZN’s team at such an exciting time for the business and in a region so close to my heart. I am looking forward to driving DAZN’s ambitious growth strategy and continuing to deliver an incredible entertainment experience for DAZN’s members and all sport fans in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.”