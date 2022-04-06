More deals for Beta Film as the European media group has secured a row of deals over Europe and beyond for Movistar Plus+ originals You Shall Not Lie and La Fortuna.
Produced by the Telefónica-owne Spanish pay-TV platform Movistar Plus+ with AMC Studios and in collaboration with MOD Pictures, La Fortuna is inspired by the true events and follows the rookie diplomat Alex and free-spirited archival clerk Lucia, who form a highly unlikely team to recover the biggest sunken treasure in history from a modern-day pirate.
It is the first-ever TV series by multi-awarded director Alejandro Amenábar, stars Oscar-nominated actor Stanley Tucci. The series was picked up by Sky Deutschland for Germany. SBS took it for Australia, and AMC secured rights for Portugal. Fox, The Walt Disney Company digital service, will stream in Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands before the series lands on Disney+. Beta also struck deals with Nova for Greece and Cyprus, Blue TV for Turkey, and Shahid for the Middle Eastern territories, among others.
Beta has closed Both series have been sold to Italy’s RAI and to HBO for its platform HBO Max for Eastern Europe, Benelux, the Nordics, Netherlands and Portugal, among others. La Fortuna by Oscar-winning director Alejandro Amenábar and You Shall Not Lie by The Red Band Society co-creator Pau Freixas previously achieved excellent ratings on Spain’s Movistar Plus+.
You Shall Not Lie is a six-part thriller produced by Movistar Plus+ in collaboration with Filmax. Set in upscale, coastal Belmonte, the story circles around a high school teacher, whose life falls apart when a video, showing her and one of her students in a compromising situation, goes viral.
Led by The Pier’s Irene Arcos, You Shall Not Lie, was sold to RTL Deutschland for Germany, where it will premiere on its streaming platform RTL+ in the coming weeks. In France, the drama has been picked up by M6 with an exclusive window for its SVOD platform SALTO. Furthermore, Antenna TV secured rights for Greece and Cyprus, as well as Blue TV for Turkey.
Beta Film is handling world sales for both shows.
