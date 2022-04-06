Home network solutions provider CommScope has entered into a collaboration with Orange Belgium to provide its subscribers with Android TV OS-powered set-top boxes to support both live television and premium streaming services.
The launch of the new set top is said to also mark the successful integration of Orange ecosystem partners coupled with CommScope’s software. This is intended to provide Orange Belgium subscribers with a next-generation connected 4K Ultra HD digital video decoder providing OTT streaming services, on-demand, and broadcast TV services.
Subscribers will have access to a variety of premium streaming apps, a new multiscreen cloud recording service, and the ability to cast movies, music and more to the TV with Chromecast built-in Plus, with a microphone built into the remote control, subscribers can talk to Google to search for films and shows, control their TV and smart home devices.
“There is no doubt that the viewing habits of our subscribers have evolved and that means our services and devices must evolve as well,” explained Thomas Parvais, director of fixed access broadband and TV services at Orange Belgium. “Through our partnership with CommScope, we are excited to offer our subscribers with a state-of-the-art set top that enhances their live and premium streaming entertainment viewing and provides them with the services they have come to expect.”
Orange Belgium represents the second affiliate CommScope has deployed with Android TV devices, the first being Orange Slovensko in August 2021. CommScope and Orange will continue to launch similar platforms to additional affiliates throughout the course of 2022.
“Service providers recognise the value to the consumer in enhancing their live and on-demand TV services with an easy-to-use TV experience,” added Phil Cardy, vice president, international PLM, home networks, CommScope. “We are excited by our partnership with Orange Belgium and to provide them with a next generation, high-quality solution that gives their subscribers the services and entertainment they have come to expect.”
Subscribers will have access to a variety of premium streaming apps, a new multiscreen cloud recording service, and the ability to cast movies, music and more to the TV with Chromecast built-in Plus, with a microphone built into the remote control, subscribers can talk to Google to search for films and shows, control their TV and smart home devices.
“There is no doubt that the viewing habits of our subscribers have evolved and that means our services and devices must evolve as well,” explained Thomas Parvais, director of fixed access broadband and TV services at Orange Belgium. “Through our partnership with CommScope, we are excited to offer our subscribers with a state-of-the-art set top that enhances their live and premium streaming entertainment viewing and provides them with the services they have come to expect.”
Orange Belgium represents the second affiliate CommScope has deployed with Android TV devices, the first being Orange Slovensko in August 2021. CommScope and Orange will continue to launch similar platforms to additional affiliates throughout the course of 2022.
“Service providers recognise the value to the consumer in enhancing their live and on-demand TV services with an easy-to-use TV experience,” added Phil Cardy, vice president, international PLM, home networks, CommScope. “We are excited by our partnership with Orange Belgium and to provide them with a next generation, high-quality solution that gives their subscribers the services and entertainment they have come to expect.”