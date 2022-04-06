Video and connectivity operator SES is claiming that the latest version of its Satellite Monitor Annual Research Shows has underscored the firm’s position as the leader in enabling content delivery via satellite directly and indirectly, delivering almost 8,400 TV channels, including 3,130 in HD or Ultra HD.
The study - which SES calls the industry’s premier accounting of satellite’s TV reach – calculated the operator’s global reach at a total of 366 million TV homes worldwide, an increase of five million homes compared with the previous year.
The study attributed the increase of TV households served to the growing reach in Africa (up 9.1 million), APAC (+1 million) and Latin America (+1.7 million), where direct-to-home satellite platforms and IPTV continue to gain traction as leading TV reception methods.
In the key European market served from the 19.2 degrees East neighbourhood, SES reached 117 million homes, delivering content to half of all TV homes in the market via satellite, cable or IPTV. However, reach to TV homes in North America is down by 6 million as American audiences accelerated the trend toward online streaming alternatives.
In Africa, SES expanded reach due to the growth of Ethiopian free-to-air offering, including the country’s first dedicated TV platform Ethiosat. SES has been in the midst of a programme to get TV viewers in Ethiopia to repoint their dishes at the satellite positioned at 57 degrees East for the past two years, and is currently serving a predominant number of satellite TV homes in Ethiopia.
Additional findings included TV penetration across markets in Africa, such as Ethiopia, Nigeria and Ghana, soaring by 27% since 2017 as satellite gains popularity as the leading means of TV reception. As more turn to over-the-top TV (OTT) packages, free-to-air satellite TV remains stable in Europe over the last five years, underscoring said SES the value proposition of satellite TV and the complementary nature of OTT. IPTV continued to grow across Europe as an emerging distribution method, whereas terrestrial television (DTT) declined.
"For almost three decades we have been publishing the Satellite Monitor market research on a yearly basis, enabling our video customers from all over the world to leverage the impartial data to make informed decisions about their business,” said SES executive vice president of global video sales Deepak Mathur commenting on the survey findings.
“These additional insights, combined with our premium fleet of satellites’ ability to deliver content in the most cost-effective way to the widest possible audiences, demonstrate why leading broadcasters continue to extend and expand their partnerships with us. This underscores the solidity of our video business for the years to come.”
