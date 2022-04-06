In both a further operator contract for critically-acclaimed Turkish series and also a significant extension to the bouquet of the subscription video-on-demand service, Amazon Prime Video Channels members in the Netherlands can now access SPI’s premium drama hub Dizi.
Available as an add-on paid monthly subscription package for Prime Video Channels Netherlands, Dizi was established in April 2019 and broadcasts award-winning and popular Turkish series dubbed in multiple languages. It reaches millions of households worldwide, rapidly growing its global footprint with recent launches in Sub-Saharan Africa, CEE and Western Europe. Over 600 hours of popular series including the International Emmy Award-winning Endless Love, global phenomenon Black Money Love and other successful productions starring A-list stars such as Tuba Büyüküstün, Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, and Farah Zeynep Abdullah will be available to subscribers, dubbed in Arabic.
The new Netherlands Amazon package will feature a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) proposition that allows viewers to choose the series they would like to watch. A linear channel launch is expected to follow later in 2022.
“Following the launch of DocuBox and FilmBox Arthouse, we are delighted to add our Dizi offering to the bouquet of SPI content that’s available on Amazon Prime Video Channels in the Netherlands,” commented Georgina Twiss, SPI MD Western Europe and Africa. “An ever-growing slate of addictive Turkish series awaits Dutch viewers at Dizi, the Home of Good Stories
