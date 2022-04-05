Aiming to grow its personalisation and analytics offering, end-to-end video streaming provider 24i has acquired UK data specialist The Filter.
Co-founded by legendary musician, singer, songwriter, record producer and activist Peter Gabriel (pictured), The Filter’s data science, analysis and machine learning technologies help consumers to find and watch more video content. The Filter’s managed service approach is claimed to result in helping streaming providers to increase “dramatically” consumer engagement by surfacing more relevant and high-quality content. The Filter’s customers include Joyn in Germany, EPIX in the USA and BBC Studios-owned UKTV Play.
After the acquisition is complete, 24i will offer The Filter’s expert recommendations and personalisation as a standalone service and integrate its data science expertise into the end-to-end 24i Mod Studio platform used by OTT and pay-TV customers. The Filter’s CEO Damien Read will become 24i’s SVP of data products. Reed and The Filter’s team of data scientists will continue to be based in Bath, UK and will work alongside 24i’s existing data team to further develop the company’s data offering which already includes quality of service metrics, content usage and royalty reporting capabilities.
“24i’s OTT and pay-TV customers know that increased consumer engagement is an essential element of their business success - it drives down churn for subscription services and increases the lifetime value per customer in ad-supported business models, said 24i CEO Neale Foster commenting on the deal. “The Filter’s managed service is based on a ‘test, learn and refine’, AI-based methodology that sets it apart from other off-the-shelf recommendation engines and analytics packages. We’re excited to bring this expertise in advanced, data-driven personalisation and recommendations into 24i’s modular offering.”
“Continuously improving personalisation is enormously important to our streaming customers and our powerful insights often help to shape their strategic thinking,” added Read. “We are very excited to be joining the 24i family as this will help us to further develop our offering and bring this game-changing technology to a wider range of entertainment companies worldwide.”
Offering his comment on the sale, Gabriel remarked: “As the volume of content online grows, many consumers actually want freedom from too much choice. The Filter was born to help people find more of the content they want easily. When we began with The Filter, a personalised recommendation engine was a very new concept and small innovative independent pioneers played a critical role in evolving what is now data science. This nascent industry is now an established part of media and, with 24i’s backing, The Filter’s fantastic data team will be able to make a difference to a much wider audience, improving the user experience for millions more consumers around the world.”
