Hot on the heels of its acquisition of Endeavor Content and complementing its existing production Studio Dragon facility, leading Korean entertainment company CJ ENM has revealed plan to launch a new production hub CJ ENM Studios.
The new concern will focus on over-the-top (OTT) content production for a global audience and will cover a wide spectrum of different genres. The new studio also plans to recruit star talent/creators and expand its presence through M&As of top tier production companies.
CJ ENM’s three studio-proposition is part of the company’s plan to strengthen its global content production and multi-studio structure. Studio Dragon, the production company behind global hits Crash Landing on You, Hometown Cha Cha Cha, and Sweet Home, announced its plan to increase its scripted content production volume. Endeavor Content, recently acquired by CJ ENM, will not only produce content but also use its global network for content distribution.
Yong Soo Ha, former executive vice president as CJ ENM’s head of business development and investment, has been appointed CEO of CJ ENM Studios. Ha joined CJ ENM in 2018, overseeing business strategy and M&As. Prior to his role as head of management support division (CFO) at CJ ENM, he was also the head of corporate business strategy at the CJ Group, first joining the company in 2009.
Commenting on the announcement, a CJ ENM spokesperson said: “CJ ENM Studios, alongside existing production powerhouse Studio Dragon and recently acquired Endeavor Content, will serve as another basecamp for content production. The strategic move to launch CJ ENM Studios comes at a time where there is high global demand for K-content, and the multi-studio structure will serve as one of CJ ENM’s core global competitiveness.”
