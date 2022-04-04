As part of its ongoing global growth initiative, content globalisation firm ZOO Digital has announced the launch of ZOO Denmark, a Copenhagen-based facility that will become the company’s Nordic hub for localisation services.
The site will include what is said to be a state-of-the-art dubbing studio, fully integrated with ZOO’s cloud-based ecosystem, offering the entertainment industry clients an in-territory hub for Danish dubbing. From ZOO Denmark, the service provider will also localise regional and international content on behalf of major Hollywood studios and streaming services for audiences around the world.
The Copenhagen facility is intended to be used by a growing network of dubbing talent, helping to meet the capacity needs of the industry and support a widespread audience demand for localised content into the region. It is supported by the end-to-end dubbing platform, ZOOdubs, to ensure consistent audio quality and security. The company says that consistency across in-studio and remote recording environments gives content creators and recording artists greater flexibility, choice and scalability for dubbing projects.
“Scandinavia is an important region for our clients, so we want to be right there with them – providing the choice, talent capacity and quality of services they’ve come to expect from ZOO,” commented company president, Gordon Doran. “ZOO Denmark also enables us to support our cloud-based dubbing network with an in-territory base as needed, offering greater flexibility and a modern approach to dubbing.”
Andreas Kaj, regional manager, Nordics, added: “ZOO is growing in order to reflect the needs of the entertainment industry. Our facilities, people and presence continue to expand to ensure we’re always here for our clients. Nordic audiences have a relentless demand for streamed shows and movies provided by the likes of Disney+, Netflix and HBO Max. Equally, content from Denmark and other Nordic countries continues to see critical and commercial success around the world, with the region building a reputation for high-quality content with global appeal.”
