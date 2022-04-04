Believing that as a joint entity they can now offer customers a comprehensive video contribution solutions portfolio which includes 5G mobile technology and network bonding real-time video streaming and networking solutions provider Haivision has finalised its buy-out of Aviwest.
Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Rennes (Saint-Grégoire), France, with more than 70 employees with field operations globally, Aviwest is a provider of mobile IP-based video contribution systems and a pioneer in transmission of live video over cellular networks.
The company claims a history of innovation including many world firsts such as in portable cellular video transmission, live video transmission over a 4G network implementing QoS, and live 4K video transmission over a 5G network. Aviwest has also received two Emmy Awards for its SST networking technology for reliable transmission of video over bonded networks. For its 2021 fiscal year, Aviwest had approximate revenues of €10.5 million (approximately C$15.1million.) The acquisition will see Haivision acquire 100% of the shares of Aviwest on a cash-free and debt-free basis for cash consideration of €20.5 million (approximately C$29.6 million).
The deal was first announced in February 2022 and will see Haivision Incorporate Aviwest’s patented network bonding technology across its products, taking advantage of the Emmy award winning SRT and SST network transport protocols.
It also provides Haivision customers with a video contribution solutions portfolio that now includes 5G transmission, mobile video contribution, and network bonding technology, addressing the growing demand for live, high-quality video content in broadcast, sports, and live event production. Haivision believes with what it calls common values of reliability, quality and low latency, with Aviwest it can bring together the industry's most innovative, field-proven, and flexible solutions for video contribution over fixed and mobile networks.
“The Aviwest acquisition is a defining milestone for Haivision and we are excited to add Aviwest’s impressive technology and deep domain expertise to Haivision’s product portfolio, helping us further deliver on our goal of developing innovative solutions to better serve our customers,” said Mirko Wicha, Haivision President and CEO. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Aviwest to the Haivision family. With complementary technology and a shared vision, we are uniquely positioned to shape the future of video contribution.”
