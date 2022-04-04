Amcomri Entertainment-owned Abacus Media Rights (AMR) has announced sales of the 6 x 1 hour wildlife documentary series Evolve, produced by Beach House Pictures for Curiosity in association with Blue Ant Media.
Helmed by star Patrick Aryee — biologist and host of the BBC’s 30 Animals That Made Us Smarter — Evolve tells the visually spectacular stories of some of the most astonishingly superpowered creatures on the planet.
It aims to celebrate evolution through wildlife sequences, demonstrating how animals around the globe have evolved beyond current technologies. The series boasts artwork from Emmy-award winning artists that bring viewers inside nature’s adaptations and potential future worlds.
The series goes on to investigate how we could harness evolution’s unique adaptations to potentially revolutionise our future. The series is crammed with adventure, wildlife, “eye-watering” locations and what is said to be “mind-bending” futuristic science.
AMR calls Evolve “a refreshing and uplifting” global journey which deep dives into the fascinating and emerging world of biomimicry and whether the unique adaptations of the animal world can truly help us to find futuristic solutions to some of our biggest problems. Production took place throughout 2021, over the course of approximately 12 months. Principle photography was around 15 weeks and saw multi-national crews travelling across four continents. Stories were filmed in Namibia, Jordan, UK and in ten states across America – ranging from Hawaii to Florida.
Deals for the programme have been secured with ABC – Australia, Viasat World – Nordic and Central & Eastern Europe, RAI – Italy, Studio Hamburg – Germany, UR – Sweden, NRK – Norway and VRT – Belgium, with more deals in the pipeline at MIPTV.
“Patrick Aryee is an engaging presenter whose passion and knowledge is so evident in this high-octane series,” commented AMR managing director Jonathan Ford. “He takes us on an adventure which highlights human ingenuity – with explorers, fighter pilots, scientists and inventors all revealing for the first time startling wild-inspired innovations.”
Added Beach House Pictures executive producer Donovan Chan: “Only a true team effort could have produced such an inspiring and entertaining show, in the thick of the pandemic no less. We are extremely grateful and proud of our partners, from Patrick Aryee to Curiosity and of course Abacus Media Rights, who have been smashing their targets to help us achieve our vision of bringing our stories to the world.”
