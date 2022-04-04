The Amsterdam-based distribution arm of non-fiction content company Off the Fence (OTF) has become the latest of a string of providers to cut a deal with the Curiosity Network, announced a 190-hour package deal with the global factual entertainment brand Curiosity.
The package included under the deal covers many of OTF’s award-winning natural-history, travel, true-crime and history series and documentaries. In all, OTF will deliver 80 titles across five genres to Curiosity’s flagship streaming service Curiosity Stream.
Highlights include Terra Mater Factual Studios’ Earth: The Nature of our Planet (3 x 60’- pictured), which explores of the complexity and challenges of our world — from geological marvels through spectacular weather to the mysteries of the plant and animal kingdoms — over three episodes, entitled Air, Land and Water.
The first four series of My Greek Odyssey is also included in the deal, totalling 41 hours. Produced by The Rusty Cage, the series invites viewers aboard superyacht Mia Zoi for a voyage around the Greek islands. Under the guidance of host Peter Maneas, the series hops from hidden gems to world-famous sites, via detours into the history, culture, cuisine and peoples of Greece’s vast and varied collection of island.
Also headed for Curiosity Stream is Supersonic: The Great Adventure, produced by Bleu Kobalt for RMC Découverte. The 60-minute documentary explores humankind’s 70-plus-year obsession with high-speed aviation, from Chuck Yeager’s breaking of the sound barrier in 1947 to recent civilian jet projects designed to cross the Atlantic in just 3.5 hours.
Representing the true-crime genre is Vivid Page Media’s Innocent Behind Bars (8 x 60 mins), which examines the devastating impact of wrongful conviction. Each episode tells the story of someone who was convicted of a crime they didn’t commit and their fight to prove their innocence. A true crime that also falls into the history genre is Anne Boleyn: Arrest, Trial, Execution, produced by Lion Television/Motion Content Company for the UK’s Channel 5. Historian Tracy Borman throws new light on the dramatic fall of Henry VIII’s second wife who, in less than three weeks in May 1536, went from queen of England to a condemned woman.
“Our relationship with Curiosity spans multiple roles and is one we hold up as an exemplary partnership model for specialist factual channels,” said Stefanie Fischer, managing director of sales at OTF commenting on the deals. “As a producer of Curiosity original content out of our Bristol production base and a distributor and pre-sale partner on multiple projects, our companies are very aligned and our content offering is a natural fit, which allows us to curate packages that span the range of different genres viewers can find across all of Curiosity’s platforms.”
