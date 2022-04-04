Producer/distributor Beyond Rights and leading millennial focused digital channels provider Insight TV have entered into a new partnership, which will see the launch of Beyond branded blocks on Insight TV’s science and technology focused InWonder channel.
Initially, the Beyond branded blocks, which will play at weekends in primetime, available in North America, will comprise content drawn from Beyond Rights’s catalogue of science and engineering programming - including such titles as How Hacks Work (30 x 30’ – pictured) and Wicked Inventions (60 x 30’).
Commenting on the deal, Beyond Rights CEO David Smyth said: “I am delighted to confirm our new strategic collaboration with Insight TV. Insight is a market leader in this field and has successfully connected millions of viewers with its carefully curated channel offering. We will work closely together over the coming months to measure the audience response, looking to build towards a range of branded FAST channels.
“Our world is changing rapidly, and we need to find new means of engaging audiences in addition to the more traditional pathways. In this way, we will not only evolve and further contemporise our business, but also demonstrate to content creators that we understand today’s evolving audience behaviour, how best to build viewing communities, and how to maximise IP.”
Added Insight TV chief commercial Graeme Stanley: “Beyond Rights has a fantastic, multi-genre factual catalogue, featuring so many great stories that will naturally appeal to our audiences. We are excited to test our first-ever branded block with Beyond and have every confidence that it will be a big hit, especially within our popular InWonder channel.”
