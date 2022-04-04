Los Angeles based production, distribution and post-production company Electric Entertainment has announced a multi-territory deal with NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-To-Consumer (NBCUIN & DTC) for its SYFY US original television series The Ark.
Ordered straight to series for 12 episodes by SYFY in the US The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonisation missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions, on a spacecraft known as Ark One, encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive. The series is currently filming in Belgrade, Serbia.
Territories covered in the deal for The Ark include SYFY in France, Spain and Portugal and SCIFI in the Balkans and Poland. In addition, NBCUIN & DTC has also licensed Almost Paradise (Season 2) for Universal TV in Africa, 13TH STREET in France, Spain and Poland, and DIVA in Romania and the Balkans. Leverage: Redemption (Season 2) has also been picked up for Universal TV in Africa.
“This is an exciting year for us. We have three TV series in production, practically simultaneously, and we are delighted that NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-To-Consumer is picking up all three in a number of their territories, commented Sonia Mehandjiyska, head of international distribution, Electric Entertainment. “We believe The Ark, Leverage: Redemption and Almost Paradise all have universal appeal, and that this is just the beginning of these series’ worldwide distribution.”
Added Lee Raftery, managing director, Europe, Middle East & Africa, NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-To-Consumer: “Both Almost Paradise and Leverage: Redemption have proven extremely popular with our audiences. We look forward to delivering the second seasons as well as introducing The Ark to science fiction fans across Europe.”
