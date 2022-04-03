As the number of digital video viewers in the UK continues to increase steadily, it is older age groups who made the shift to digital video in droves during pandemic restrictions are ensuing that the healthy growth will continue says research from eMarketer.
The UK Digital Video Viewers 2022 report forecast that in 2022 almost three-quarters (74.9%) of the population, totalling 50.6 million, will watch digital video. This is up from 72.1% in 2020 and 68.9% pre-pandemic (in 2019). The growth rate is slowing, but despite high penetration in the UK, the growth remains on par with some of the world’s leading countries.
As with most other research, eMarketer found younger age groups are the most likely to be digital video viewers—particularly those with their own disposable income. The study found monthly digital video viewership to be particularly high among 18- to 24-year-olds, at 97.2%. Other younger cohorts (ages 12 to 17 and 25 to 34) also displayed penetration rates above 90%. Yet while younger people in the UK were also more likely to be digital video viewers, but growth in user numbers tells a story of older generations looking to jump on board.
eMarketer noted that in 2020, when the first stay-at-home orders were enforced in the UK, digital viewer numbers in the 65-and-older age group jumped by 18.7%. That rate slowed in 2021, but even then, it was higher than for any other age group. This said the analyst will likely continue to be the case.
The study also suggested that older viewers were boosting subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) growth with subscription OTT video viewer growth accounting for an ever-greater proportion of the overall OTT viewer total. Access to SVOD services among 65- to 75-year-olds was said to be on a steady rise, said eMarketer citing September 2021 Ipsos MORI research for Deloitte. A significant jump in 2020 was followed by a more significant rise in 2021, when the study found 57% had access to such services.
Another key driver for growth shown in UK Digital Video Viewers 2022 report was that older generations were in a much better financial situation than their younger peers. eMarketer observed that according to data from the ONS, median total wealth among those in their early 60s is almost nine times as high as those in their early 30s. eMarketer said that it was unsurprising to see them acting as the main fuel to SVOD’s fire as the platforms are closest to their staple of traditional TV.
