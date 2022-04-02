Factual producer Pernel Media has secured a commission from French broadcaster RMC Decouverte to produce The Mayans: From Origins To Downfall, a documentary series featuring exclusive access to Aguada Fenix, the oldest and largest Mayan site found to date.
The 4 x 60’ series investigates the mysteries of the fascinating ancient civilisation. The two first films follow Mayan experts Takeshi Inomata and Daniela Triadan and together with a team featuring local experts and Mayas and armed with ground-penetrating LIDAR technology, uncovering lost secrets that will lead them to rewrite the rise of the Mayan civilisation. The third and fourth films explore the most famous Mayan sites, revealing new information on the Mayan civilisation and the mysteries of its collapse.
To bring back to life this ancient world, Pernel intends to use a significant amount of CGI and special effects based on the latest scientific discoveries.
Executive producers for the series on behalf of Pernel Media are Céline Payot Lehmann and Samuel Kissous. Stéphane Sallé de Chou, directeur général for RMC Découverte and RMC Story commissioned the series for RMC Découverte. "The discovery of Aguada Fenix is a real game changer for Mayan experts as it shows that the civilisation is 1000 years older than they believed. It allows us to tell the entire epic story of the Mayas,” said Payot Lehmann. “What’s also interesting is that the civilisation didn’t actually disappear in 950 AD, there are still over 8 million people of Maya descent in Central America today. It’s an important story to tell.”
Sandrine Ventezout, Christophe Sommet and Elisabeth Hagstedt pre-bought the series for Histoire TV which has also pre-bought the series for a second window in France, running under the title Les Mayans: le Mystère des Origines à la Chute.
