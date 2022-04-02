Amidst what it says is unprecedented growth, Latino-owned entertainment company Fuse Media has entered its second upfront with not only a 2022-23 programming slate including five new and but returning series but new also FAST channels, in particular new English-language entertainment service Latino Vibes.
The American company believes that the young and multicultural demographic of its output and hence its audience is providing advertisers with increased opportunities to reach its highly coveted, and underserved audience. It notes that the majority of people under 50 years of age in the US live in multicultural households, and multiracial people in the US make up the fastest-growing racial and ethnic population. Fuse states firmly that it is focused on connecting with these viewers everywhere they consume content, as well as uncovering new insights on this one-of-a-kind audience.
One of two new free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) brands, Latino Vibes will debut later in 2022, devoted to English-language Latino entertainment. It will set out to celebrate a culture where says Fuse “family is the heart and soul and big dreams are a way of life.” It will feature high-calibre stars and “captivating” stories in what is said to be an exclusive mix of studio and independent films, scripted and reality series, documentaries, and specials. Also launching later this year is Camptastic featuring the “champs of camp and the kings and queens of kitsch.”
Latino Vibes and Camptastic join a roster of channels that, via international carriage deals, connect the Fuse brand with viewers across the globe, beefing up a streaming offer that launched in 2021.
Domestically in the US, Fuse Beat is said to have become the most widely distributed Black content channel in the FAST space following new distribution deal with Samsung TV Plus and XUMO. The channels are also part of the Fuse+ offerings available to traditional distribution partners. Fuse noted that minutes watched across Fuse Beat, Fuse Backstage and Fuse Sweat combined increased nearly four-fold over the past year, while Fuse+, a subscription-based streaming service, has seen 57% growth in monthly minutes watched since October 2021, its first full month of service.
“Our stories have gone untold for too long,” said Fuse Media Chairman & CEO, Mike Roggero. “Fuse is committed to championing diversity and inclusion in media. By introducing new ways and platforms for fans to connect with our programming, we can continue to reach our audience everywhere they want to consume content, including our rapidly growing streaming platforms.”
