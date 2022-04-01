Research conducted by Magid, in conjunction with Dolby and the Pearl TV business group, has found that new NEXTGEN TV advertising, including Dolby commercials from its latest marketing campaign, is already resonating strongly with US consumers.
NEXTGEN TV is a broadcast technology standard, otherwise known as ATSC 3.0, and is the first major overhaul to the Advanced Television Systems Committee's standard for receiving over-the-air (OTA) signals since ATSC 1.0 was introduced in 1996. NEXTGEN TV is based on internet protocol technology for interactivity, presenting a combination of online and broadcast television, and continued innovation as new services are developed. Now broadcasting in nearly 50 markets, NEXTGEN TV is expected to reach more than 80% of US households by the end of 2022. TV products equipped to receive NEXTGEN TV include those from LG Electronics, Samsung, Sony and, later this year, Hisense.
The marketing campaign was carried out in seven markets on the service delivering live, over-the-air TV. Pearl TV’s marketing campaign began in November 2021 and ran through the holiday season in 17 major US TV markets covering 28.8 million households, with local TV stations airing spots declaring that “the future of television has arrived.” The campaign used ads created by Hothouse, which sought to grab viewer attention, and send them exploring for more information about the new standard and compatible smart TVs.
The research found that among consumers, 40% were aware of NEXTGEN TV, up from 25% last year among those in markets where it is available and 74% who viewed the ads were likely to purchase a NEXTGEN TV from TV manufacturers featured in the ad, up from 60% in 2021, and 30% of those went on to purchase a NEXTGEN TV. Three-fifths were more likely to purchase a NEXTGEN TV after viewing the Dolby ad and indicated that the features enabled by Dolby Audio are a major reason to purchase.
The top differentiator (70%) for NEXTGEN TVs was that they are designed to be upgradeable with new technology advancements. The research also showed other differentiators for NEXTGEN TV such as they are upgradable as new services are rolled out over time with consistent sound levels from channel to channel. Also cited were enhanced internet content, better audio enabled by Dolby Audio technologies only found on NEXTGEN TV and 4K, high dynamic range (HDR) video.
“This effort reveals not only the value and adoption of NEXTGEN TV by broadcast stations, but how consumers’ increased awareness and interest in NEXTGEN TV is influencing their future purchase considerations—no matter what content configurations or streaming platforms already exist in the household,” commented Pearl TV managing director Anne Schelle. “We anticipate with additional TV manufacturers and retail participation in this brand campaign, consumer adoption will increase exponentially. With such compelling data, broadcasters have a tremendous opportunity right now to capitalise on the value that NEXTGEN TV delivers to their viewers and their business.”
“These results don’t just show that NEXTGEN TV is steadily ticking up in adoption and interest—it proves it’s gaining by leaps and bounds,” said Bill Hague, executive vice president of the Media Strategy Group at Magid. “This is underscored by the fact that consumers are increasingly looking to their local broadcast stations to provide NEXTGEN TV services, they want TVs to come with NEXTGEN TV capabilities, and that they want to be a part of the future of television.”
The marketing campaign was carried out in seven markets on the service delivering live, over-the-air TV. Pearl TV’s marketing campaign began in November 2021 and ran through the holiday season in 17 major US TV markets covering 28.8 million households, with local TV stations airing spots declaring that “the future of television has arrived.” The campaign used ads created by Hothouse, which sought to grab viewer attention, and send them exploring for more information about the new standard and compatible smart TVs.
The research found that among consumers, 40% were aware of NEXTGEN TV, up from 25% last year among those in markets where it is available and 74% who viewed the ads were likely to purchase a NEXTGEN TV from TV manufacturers featured in the ad, up from 60% in 2021, and 30% of those went on to purchase a NEXTGEN TV. Three-fifths were more likely to purchase a NEXTGEN TV after viewing the Dolby ad and indicated that the features enabled by Dolby Audio are a major reason to purchase.
The top differentiator (70%) for NEXTGEN TVs was that they are designed to be upgradeable with new technology advancements. The research also showed other differentiators for NEXTGEN TV such as they are upgradable as new services are rolled out over time with consistent sound levels from channel to channel. Also cited were enhanced internet content, better audio enabled by Dolby Audio technologies only found on NEXTGEN TV and 4K, high dynamic range (HDR) video.
“This effort reveals not only the value and adoption of NEXTGEN TV by broadcast stations, but how consumers’ increased awareness and interest in NEXTGEN TV is influencing their future purchase considerations—no matter what content configurations or streaming platforms already exist in the household,” commented Pearl TV managing director Anne Schelle. “We anticipate with additional TV manufacturers and retail participation in this brand campaign, consumer adoption will increase exponentially. With such compelling data, broadcasters have a tremendous opportunity right now to capitalise on the value that NEXTGEN TV delivers to their viewers and their business.”
“These results don’t just show that NEXTGEN TV is steadily ticking up in adoption and interest—it proves it’s gaining by leaps and bounds,” said Bill Hague, executive vice president of the Media Strategy Group at Magid. “This is underscored by the fact that consumers are increasingly looking to their local broadcast stations to provide NEXTGEN TV services, they want TVs to come with NEXTGEN TV capabilities, and that they want to be a part of the future of television.”