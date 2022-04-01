UK indie Impossible Factual today announces it has been commissioned by global factual media company Curiosity for 22 hours of programming across three new documentary series for its flagship streaming service Curiosity Stream and the linear Curiosity Channel.
The commission of History: The Interesting Bits (8x60’), Science for Evil Geniuses (8x60’), and Scary Tales of New York (6x60’) by Curiosity, follows Impossible’s successful three-parter for Curiosity, The Secrets to Civilization, which premiered in 2021.
The three titles are said to further bolster Impossible Factual’s unscripted slate and, said the company, build on its reputation for delivering innovative and ambitious factual programming. They also represent a step change in output for Impossible Factual, which is approaching its tenth year of trading and has recently appointed Adam Luria (pictured) as head of documentary. “It’s a really exciting time to be joining the core team at Impossible Factual as it grows the range and reach of a first-class slate of programmes that combine factual integrity with innovative and entertaining storytelling,” Luria remarked.
Luria’s appointment and the commissions from Curiosity are designed to elevate the contemporary, newsworthy factual content and expertise on Impossible Factual’s existing roster of strong science and history programming.
Leading the slate is docuseries History: The Interesting Bits, narrated by Alexander Armstrong, incorporating animation, archival material, and expert opinions on some of the big questions in history. Skipping all the ‘boring stuff’, the series will delve into the most curious historical events and take on the unanswered questions that have been circulating the globe for centuries.
Science for Evil Geniuses explores the kind of scientific questions and theories one might expect from a typical megalomaniac with ambitions for world domination and an obsessive love of cats. The series experiments with science and new technologies, to gauge what the chances are of bringing the twisted and bizarre dreams of an Evil Genius to life.
Finally, true crime docuseries Scary Tales of New York takes a fresh look at the real-life New York crimes in the age of film noir, from the ‘Double Indemnity’ murder to the ‘Honeymoon Killers’ and the mob hit on the boss of ‘Murder Incorporated’. What is said to be cutting edge archive restoration will bring the world of mid-20th Century New York back into sharp focus.
