Video consumers are overwhelmed by the sheer volume of content from streaming video providers and increasingly frustrated with the efforts needed to access it, but says research by Interpret, the streaming video industry has opportunity to capitalise on its customers’ aggregation needs.
Interpret’s study, The Future of OTT Aggregation, reveals that US viewers subscribe to an average of 4-5 SVOD services, and the majority also access multiple ad-supported or ad-funded on-demand services. That said the analyst was a lot of content to navigate and manage, and over a fifth of US consumers said that they “subscribe to too many video streaming services.
Among streaming service subs, a third expressed an interest in being able to manage and search for their available content from one place. Consumers said they wanted aggregation services to help remove pain points from the subscription process. They also expected bundled offerings to deliver greater value, as well as to improve account management, discovery, and content recommendation functionality.
Yet while it noted that the OTT market remains highly fragmented, the study also presented several factors that current and future aggregators should pay attention to. It noted that through streaming media players, gaming consoles, set top boxes. and smart TV interfaces, most consumers already have multiple potential aggregators in their homes.
In addition, consumers were found to expect financial value from any bundled offerings, but also derive increasing personal value from offerings that eliminate pain points in the subscription (and cancellation) process. Interpret added that most aggregation providers were focused on front-end content interfaces and discovery tools, but there was potential to offer significant differentiation through portfolio and payment management tools.
However, the analyst warned that content providers were hampering progress in aggregation because they are fighting to retain control over their own parts of the content journey and related data collection and advertising opportunities.
“Addressing fragmentation will be tricky since there are so many service options, each with its own priorities relative to revenues, data, and audience. Yet, the companies that solve the aggregation puzzle have much to gain,” said Interpret vice president Brett Sappington commenting on The Future of OTT Aggregation. “Successful aggregation of content and services will produce an improved, sticky customer experience and will drive subscription and ad revenue opportunities. It will also be important to mid-sized or smaller streaming services that cannot afford to out-market global or regional streaming giants.”
Among streaming service subs, a third expressed an interest in being able to manage and search for their available content from one place. Consumers said they wanted aggregation services to help remove pain points from the subscription process. They also expected bundled offerings to deliver greater value, as well as to improve account management, discovery, and content recommendation functionality.
Yet while it noted that the OTT market remains highly fragmented, the study also presented several factors that current and future aggregators should pay attention to. It noted that through streaming media players, gaming consoles, set top boxes. and smart TV interfaces, most consumers already have multiple potential aggregators in their homes.
In addition, consumers were found to expect financial value from any bundled offerings, but also derive increasing personal value from offerings that eliminate pain points in the subscription (and cancellation) process. Interpret added that most aggregation providers were focused on front-end content interfaces and discovery tools, but there was potential to offer significant differentiation through portfolio and payment management tools.
However, the analyst warned that content providers were hampering progress in aggregation because they are fighting to retain control over their own parts of the content journey and related data collection and advertising opportunities.
“Addressing fragmentation will be tricky since there are so many service options, each with its own priorities relative to revenues, data, and audience. Yet, the companies that solve the aggregation puzzle have much to gain,” said Interpret vice president Brett Sappington commenting on The Future of OTT Aggregation. “Successful aggregation of content and services will produce an improved, sticky customer experience and will drive subscription and ad revenue opportunities. It will also be important to mid-sized or smaller streaming services that cannot afford to out-market global or regional streaming giants.”