In time for MIPTV, content creation, funding and distribution company BossaNova Media, has announced sales across Europe and North America for the Patrol franchise, a globally successful returning series from New Zealand’s CJZ Group-owned Greenstone TV.
Bell Media Canada has picked up season 12 of Border Patrol (10 x 30’), which follows the women, men and animals on the front line of New Zealand’s border security as they deal with everything from fake passports to illegal sex workers. Border Patrol is also headed for Dutch media group Talpa, which has acquired seasons 10 and 12 of the channel-builder.
A sale into Germany has seen Discovery acquire three series totalling 15 hours of Highway Patrol. Now in its 11th season, Highway Patrol rides shotgun with the Australian police officers tasked with keeping Victoria’s roads safe. Gripping car chases, defiant hooligans, explosive crashes and out-of-control drunk drivers are just some of the daily hazards encountered in the line of duty. Both Talpa and Discovery deals were brokered by Tatjana Kostovski, senior sales manager.
Germany’s ProSieben has licensed series 13 and 15 of Motorway Patrol, one of the world’s longest running and most popular factual series. The German TV giant has also relicensed series 16 and 17 of the show, which offers a ring-side seat at the daily drama provided by Auckland’s motorway network, following the officers whose job it is to deal with the constant stream of smashes, crashes and high-speed mayhem. The Patrol franchise, which also includes Dog Patrol (116 x 30’) and spin-off series Dog Patrol: Puppy School (20 x 30’), was added to CJZ’s catalogue when it acquired Greenstone in 2014.
“Greenstone’s Patrol franchise is a gift that keeps on giving — and not just to the broadcasters around the world who continue to buy these proven bankers, but to the audiences around the world who continue to love watching them Paul Heaney, CEO of BossaNova Media, said: “We acquired the CJZ catalogue this time last year, just as BossaNova was revving up its engines. As a company, we’re now pulling out into the fast lane — and these ratings-busting titles have definitely helped us to get there.”
BossaNova has also unveiled its MIPTV 2022 line-up, which includes15 new titles. Among the slate highlights is another CJZ show —Armed and Dangerous (3 x 60 mins) — which tells the inside story of Australia’s epidemic of bank jobs, prison breakouts and heists from the 1970s to the 1990s. Billed as Bonnie and Clyde meets The Shawshank Redemption meets Ocean’s Eleven, the three-parter promises a wild ride of nostalgia, action and surprising emotion.
Extreme Tow Truckers (8 x 60’) from Fredbird Entertainment (pictured) promises another engine-revving offering, going out on 7mate later this year. The show follows tow trucking companies in Australia as they battle it out to secure and complete the most lucrative – and dangerous – jobs.
