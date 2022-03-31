US airport television network ReachTV has announced what it calls a unique partnership bringing together IMG-owned live sports channel Sport 24 for the inflight and in ship industry together with ReachTV’s owned and operated screens in airports across North America.
Sport 24 currently broadcasts live action from major sporting events and leagues including NFL, NBA, NHL, the Premier League, the golf majors and the tennis grand slams. The channels are shown on a number of international airlines including JetBlue, Etihad, Emirates, Turkish Airlines and Singapore Airlines. Other airlines will be added throughout 2022.
The new multi-year deal will see ReachTV and Sport 24 jointly offer global brands the opportunity to target travellers throughout the passenger journey.
“This partnership with IMG creates a complete travel media partnership,” commented ReachTV CEO and founder Lynnwood Bibbens. “It will enhance ReachTV’s existing media sales against live NFL programming, now enabling us to sell across all other live sports reaching the vast inflight and cruise audience. We are just scratching the surface of this partnership, as ReachTV can continue to grow our original content and sell across new territories.”
Added Ciaran Bone, VP, content and channels, IMG’s media business: “This deal will enable ReachTV to continue the journey of their advertising campaigns from the initial Wi-Fi sign on, through the airport on to aircraft via Sport 24’s outstanding offering of premium live sport on board. Sport 24 will become part of their network from a media advertising perspective. It’s an exciting development for both parties.”
The new partnership comes right after ReachTV’s move into live sports, highlighted by their multi-year licensing agreement with the NFL. The company is expanding their library of content, which includes partnerships with NBCU, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, SNL, The Today Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, as well as original content from ReachTV’s studio, AMC, Live Nation, Rotten Tomatoes/Fandango and Fast Company among others.
