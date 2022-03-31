Free ad supported streaming TV (FAST) is quickly becoming the content model of choice for viewers and brands alike with 99% annual growth in number of channels, 134% growth in ad impressions, and 103% growth in viewership hours, says research from Amagi.
The stats come from the latest Global FAST Quarterly report from the provider of cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, representing traffic on the company’s platform. The report analysed year-on-year growth of total hours of viewing (HOV) and ad impressions between December 2020 – December 2021, across 2000+ channels on 50+ FAST platforms on Amagi’s server-side ad insertion platform.
The report makes the fundamental finding that FAST performance is accelerating across the globe, driven by subscription fatigue and consumers’ growing demand for linear viewing experiences. The study found not only that audiences were shifting to ad-supported linear TV but also that all signs suggested they want more. In 2021, total FAST viewership hours grew by 103%, while the average session duration increased by 8%.
The study also emphasised that ad-supported streaming platforms were starting to see steady growth in their ad revenues. As FAST services like Pluto TV and Tubi continued investing in quality content, bringing audiences with them, advertisers were also clearly following. The study noted that in 2021 alone, ad impressions grew by a robust 134%, representing an opportunity of $50 billion for content owners each year across FAST platforms.
“With the remarkable rise of FAST TV, we’re seeing the promise and potential of ad-supported models begin to come to fruition,” said Amagi co-founder Srinivasan KA.
“Consumers are exhausted by the cost and overwhelming choices of subscription services. Increasingly, they are clamouring for linear, lean back viewing experiences across a wide range of genres—and our latest FAST report reflects that clearly. We expect 2022 to be a big year for innovation in the FAST universe—across programming, advertising and distribution—and will continue to report the data-backed insights content owners, streaming platforms and advertisers need to stay ahead in the streaming game.”
