In a further advance to its development technology set, leading Scandinavian streaming technology provider Norigin Media has open-sourced part of its TV App Framework for developers building TV Apps on Smart TVs or web-browsers.
The Nordic OTT video tech and solutions company offers a React Web and React Native based single-code framework to build multiscreen TV apps. The latest move will Norigin Spatial Navigation library can be used to implement key-navigation or remote-control navigation on react based web applications.
With this open source library, any company or developer building front-end UI/UX solutions with React Frameworks will find it simple to implement all logical and directional navigation between assets on the website or apps.
The Norigin Spatial Navigation library is already used by broadcasters and media companies globally that require intuitive and key navigation across smart TV and web-browsers. The code is used on Samsung Tizen, LG WebOS and unique apps on set top boxes that are built using the React framework.
“Norigin Media aspires to be universally involved with development communities, while making OTT technologies less fragmented.” says Ajey Anand, CEO of Norigin Media. “If any code is reused extensively and globally by technologists, it helps build quality and sustenance of the technology itself.”
The Norigin Spatial Navigation code is now available on GitHub https://github.com/NoriginMedia/Norigin-Spatial-Navigation
