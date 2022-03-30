UK-based factual and scripted distributor Hat Trick International (HTI) has announced two sales for two of its most popular factual series — Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country and Britain’s Beautiful Rivers with Richard Hammond — to broadcasters around the world.
The principal deals involve Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country, produced by Outline Productions for the UK’s Channel 4, which follows the eponymous property expert and her family as they swap the urban jungle for a new life in the country.
Both seasons of the 8 x 60’ series have been picked up by Australia’s Foxtel for the LifeStyle channel, Denmark’s TV2, Greece’s Tanweer Alliances, AMC Networks for Hungary, New Zealand’s TVNZ, Africa’s The Home Channel, Thailand’s Cineplex and France’s M6 Group AVOD platform 6play. BBC Studios meanwhile, has taken the series for BBC Earth in Poland.
BBC Studios has also licensed Britain’s Beautiful Rivers with Richard Hammond for BBC Earth in Poland and Africa produced for Channel 4 by Cardiff Productions. The 4 x 60’ series sees the former Top Gear co-host explore four iconic UK rivers — the Severn, Test, Clyde and Derwent — over four one-hour episodes. Hammond leads viewers on an historical, ecological and economic tour of the four rivers, travelling each waterway’s length from source to mouth. It is also headed for Australia under a deal with SBS.
“If Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country and Britain’s Beautiful Rivers with Richard Hammond share one thing, it’s getting up close and personal with the UK’s countryside — and judging by the global interest in these titles, our country lifestyle has a lot of fans abroad,” suggested Sarah Tong, director of sales at Hat Trick International.
“I think the pandemic has made many city-dwellers re-appraise urban living; Sarah’s experience of exchanging her city life for mud and muck taps into a dream that many of us will recognise. Richard Hammond’s exploration of the UK’s most beautiful rivers, meanwhile, is rural escapism at its purest. With his easy charm and ability to be both interesting and interested, Richard is the perfect companion on a quintessentially British adventure.”
