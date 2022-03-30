Aiming to take advantage of expansion at its localisation division, Blu Digital Group (BDG) has appointed Silviu Epure as vice president of content globalisation.





Blu Digital’s localisation division has continued to expand in order to service the increasing demands for globalised film and television content. Epure will lead these operations with Blu’s established US and worldwide teams and be responsible for the delivery of high-quality localisation services to their major studio and streaming platform clients.



In his new role Epure will be tasked with leading the growing division that supplies dubbing, subtitling, and accessibility services to leading content distributors and platforms around the world.



The appointment is also seen as extending Blu's influence within the expanding global markets, providing it with a valuable strategic resource to help the company capitalise on the growing need for localised and accessible film and TV content.



Epure joins Blu Digital with over ten years’ experience in the localisation industry. In his previous role as general manager at Voxx Studios, Epure was responsible for language dubbing, audio description, voice-over, closed captions, subtitling, sound design, editing, and mixing to become a multinational entity with a global footprint. He has also served as country manager at MTG managing Pura Vida Paprika, a reality production hub in Costa Rica as well as executive director of format sales and acquisitions at Paprika Latino International in Hungary.



"We are all extremely pleased to have Silviu join the Blu family," said Paulette Pantoja, CEO of Blu Digital Group. "Silviu's extensive and successful background in localisation, on top of his tremendous experience with film and TV distribution into global territories, is a great asset to Blu's localisation division"