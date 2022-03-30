Driven by what it says is a focus on local content, in particular original titles, PCCW’s pan-regional OTT video streaming service Viu has been rated by Media Partners Asia (MPA) as the number 1 premium video-on-demand platform in Greater Southeast Asia in terms of monthly average users (MAUs).
The accolade comes in comes in MPA’s research for the fourth quarter of 2021, revealing Viu’s MAUs as being ahead of other major streaming platforms in Greater Southeast Asia and continued to be the highest for all quarters of 2021. The platform also ranked second in both paid subscribers and premium video streaming minutes amongst major video streaming platforms in Greater Southeast Asia in Q4 2021.
Viu believes that in 2021 its original production strategy proved to be successful in providing differentiation in the markets. Compared with 2020, the top 10 Viu Original titles showed stelar growth of over 94% in video views and an increase of over 200% in video minutes. This helped drive subscriptions by 58% from 5.3 million in 2020, to 8.4 million in 2021.
“Viu’s consistent performance in a very competitive region, coupled with our significant growth in monetisation in 2021, firmly entrenched Viu as a leading player in this part of the world,” commented Viu chief business officer Asia Helen Sou. “Our content has clearly resonated with our Asian audience, and our freemium business model has consistently proven popular with both consumers and ecosystem partners. As the destination of premium Asian content, we will continue to invest in stories that are relevant, from both our expanding content partnerships as well as with Viu Original productions.”
Following the success of the Korean Viu Original titles in 2021 such as Now We Are Breaking Up, two Korean Viu Originals are set for release in the upcoming months. Based on a web novel of the same title, Again My Life will premiere in April starring multiple award-winning actor Lee Joon Gi. Also slated for release in the same month is the romantic comedy From Now On, Showtime! casting award winner Park Hae Jin and is directed by the man behind one of the classic fantasy romantic comedies, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon.
